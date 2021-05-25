Regional Service Manager

May 25, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Development the strategy for the business unit, focused on the achievement of the overall Digital Infrastructure cluster strategy and targets.
  • Regularly meet with customers to ensure that strong business relationships exist and that customer needs are being met.
  • Regularly review the account plan for the business unit to ensure customers are satisfied and that sales revenue generation is being maximised within existing and new customer bases.
  • To ensure accurate reporting and financial reviews in line with the set standards, to ensure achievement of the business targets.
  • Maintain strong, long standing relationships with new and existing clients.
  • Ensure that all deadlines and milestones are achieved in line with project deliverables and customer commitments.
  • Compile budget and business plan in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders and ensure execution against the business plan and budget.
  • Lead and manage the team to ensure effective delivery across the business unit.
  • Grow the business in line with the business strategy and growth targets to ensure that the business remains profitable and that P&L targets are met/over-achieved
  • Lead, Mentor and manage teams
  • Drive the people strategy
  • To Drive Compliance and Risk Governance. To be able to identify risk.
  • To drive Change Management
  • To create Collaboration between BU??s and Teams.
  • Manage Cash flow and Debtors
  • Ensure profitability is monitored for the Gauteng and National Portfolios

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant Electronic security and Workforce management experience
  • Management qualification
  • Financial basics qualification
  • PSIRA Certified

Skills and experience Essential:

  • Influencing, consensus building, and sustaining relationships
  • Ability to inspire confidence and create trust
  • Excellent communication skills on different levels
  • Driving performance
  • Providing direction & clarity
  • Innovation
  • Authenticity
  • Resilient
  • Strong networking skills and continues service of maintaining network.
  • Entrepreneurial mind-set
  • Ability to lead teams of experts
  • Entrepreneurial mind-set, coupled with sound judgment and Commercial thinking
  • Adhering to values and principles
  • Mentor to Teams
  • Compliance and Governance
  • Uncompromised quality control
  • Strong Morals
  • Knowledge and application of standards relevant to the industry
  • Electronic security, workforce management solutions and infrastructure solutions
  • Public and Private sector knowledge
  • Service Level Agreements
  • Health and Safety and legal liability

Experience required:

  • 10 years and more management experience within an Electronic security and/or workforce management solutions environment
  • Proven track record in the Electronic security and workforce management solutions environment in managing a business/operation
  • Managing the business/operation P&L
  • Strategic management
  • Management of people including individual performance management and IR related matters

