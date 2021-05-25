Regional Service Manager

The Role: Essential functions:
- Development the strategy for the business unit, focused on the achievement of the overall Digital Infrastructure cluster strategy and targets.
- Regularly meet with customers to ensure that strong business relationships exist and that customer needs are being met.
- Regularly review the account plan for the business unit to ensure customers are satisfied and that sales revenue generation is being maximised within existing and new customer bases.
- To ensure accurate reporting and financial reviews in line with the set standards, to ensure achievement of the business targets.
- Maintain strong, long standing relationships with new and existing clients.
- Ensure that all deadlines and milestones are achieved in line with project deliverables and customer commitments.
- Compile budget and business plan in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders and ensure execution against the business plan and budget.
- Lead and manage the team to ensure effective delivery across the business unit.
- Grow the business in line with the business strategy and growth targets to ensure that the business remains profitable and that P&L targets are met/over-achieved
- Lead, Mentor and manage teams
- Drive the people strategy
- To Drive Compliance and Risk Governance. To be able to identify risk.
- To drive Change Management
- To create Collaboration between BU??s and Teams.
- Manage Cash flow and Debtors
- Ensure profitability is monitored for the Gauteng and National Portfolios
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant Electronic security and Workforce management experience
- Management qualification
- Financial basics qualification
- PSIRA Certified
Skills and experience Essential:
- Influencing, consensus building, and sustaining relationships
- Ability to inspire confidence and create trust
- Excellent communication skills on different levels
- Driving performance
- Providing direction & clarity
- Innovation
- Authenticity
- Resilient
- Strong networking skills and continues service of maintaining network.
- Entrepreneurial mind-set
- Ability to lead teams of experts
- Entrepreneurial mind-set, coupled with sound judgment and Commercial thinking
- Adhering to values and principles
- Mentor to Teams
- Compliance and Governance
- Uncompromised quality control
- Strong Morals
- Knowledge and application of standards relevant to the industry
- Electronic security, workforce management solutions and infrastructure solutions
- Public and Private sector knowledge
- Service Level Agreements
- Health and Safety and legal liability
Experience required:
- 10 years and more management experience within an Electronic security and/or workforce management solutions environment
- Proven track record in the Electronic security and workforce management solutions environment in managing a business/operation
- Managing the business/operation P&L
- Strategic management
- Management of people including individual performance management and IR related matters