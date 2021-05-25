RESEARCH – ECONOMIC

The main focus of this role is:

1. Generating new business lines through research and development of new claiming territories

The Research and claim development role is responsible for researching opportunities and implementing the findings into the business model. This will include providing training to the processing them when a claim territory has been successfully researched.

Identify additional claiming opportunities in the markets that we are selling into and ensuring that we grow the business by adding claim opportunities or identify new structures to sell our products to. Assistance with resolving technical queries received from Tax offices. Research for new markets to sell our products to ensure we give direction to the sales force. Research and Launching new products to our client base.

Key Areas of Responsibility

? Claim development which comprises research into claim territories and implementation of this research into the COMPANY MODELS

? Appointment of agents where required

? Staying abreast developments in international withholding tax issues and implementing changes into the current business model

? Completing market research to steer the business into profitable jurisdictions

? Assisting branches in technical queries and identifying opportunities in current sales markets to further grow the business

? Ad hoc technical research on client queries

? Find, develop and implement new opportunities based on topics provided

? Document Research findings and conclusions

? Responding to and resolving product queries and reporting on progress

? Continuous development and training of the Processing Team on product hand overs 3. Individual Requirements ? Technical skills ? Good understanding of taxation ? Deadline driven ? Problem solving ability ? Strong academic background ? Excellent communication skills ? Attention to detail is very important ? Great interpersonal skills ? Well organised and methodical 4. Qualifications and Experience ? CA(SA) ? Lawyer with background in taxation

Job Description

? Knowledge of the financial services / investments industry advantageous ? Good command of English Language – written and oral ? Salary is market related and based on previous experience

Desired Skills:

Research And Development

Research

Researcher

Researching

TAX CONSULTANT

Tax

WITHOLDING TAX

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

