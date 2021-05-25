Risk Executive at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Risk Executive

Department: Risk, Legal & Compliance

Location: Hillcrest, Dubrban

General

Accountable to: CFO

Direct reports: 4 Direct, 7 Indirect

Purpose of the Role:

To provide risk management direction and support across The Unlimited’s business units. This role enables the integration and fulfilment of the risk strategy and policies of The Unlimited, and is accountable for the design, implementation and ongoing maintenance of the Enterprise Risk Framework.

Direct reports include:

Head of Compliance

Head of Forensics

Position level/ Reporting Structure

The position typically reports to the Chief Financial Officer or other executive level officer.

The ideal candidate for the role will have the following knowledge, experience and understanding:

Experience operating as an Executive / Senior Manager for a large financial services company – preferably insurance.

A risk management professional, with significant experience in risk management operating within a regulated financial institution.

In-depth knowledge of SA insurance regulation and legislation.

Strong awareness and understanding of wider business and economic environment.

Experience in the development, implementation and maintenance of risk management frameworks, and associated standards.

In depth knowledge of methodologies and techniques for identification and evaluation of risk, measurement, monitoring and reporting frameworks.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for internal audit, contracts, approvals and engagements that facilitate compliance with regulation and legislation impacting The Unlimited including, without limitation, FAIS, Insurance laws and POPI.

Oversees risk management practices, and supports and guides team in risk management activities.

Enabling the balancing of business opportunities and risk through the effective and appropriate use of systems and processes.

Identifies and measures risk and develops strategies to manage and monitor risk, and in turn facilitate achievement of business objectives.

Implementing, maintaining and raising awareness of the Enterprise Risk Framework.

Delivery of independent and objective risk and control assessments to ensure risk is identified and managed according to The Unlimited’s risk appetite.

Maintaining effect risk governance systems and controls, managing and refining regular reporting information to support effective decision making.

Responsible for the leadership, innovation, and management necessary to identify, evaluate and mitigate The Unlimited’s regulatory, operational and strategic risk in particular.

Develops Enterprise Risk Management tools, practices, and policies to analyse and report enterprise risks, and to manage risks according to an enterprise risk management framework.

Ensures the organization’s risk management policies and strategies are in compliance with applicable regulations and strategic objectives.

Knowledge, Experience & Skills:

Relevant tertiary degree (LLB advantageous).

Minimum 10 years’ experience in an enterprise risk management role – financial services.

Track record of having successfully led an enterprise risk management team, including Compliance function.

Ability to influence and build strong relationships.

Strong attention to detail.

Personal Characteristics:

Organised

Business orientated

Ability to hold the line

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal).

Emotionally resilient

Proactive and engaging

Pragmatic and logical problem solver

Creative thinker, driving change and able to adapt to a continually evolving and fast-paced working environment

Flexible and enjoys dynamic working environment

Learn more/Apply for this position