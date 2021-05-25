Sales & Service Consultants

Use your strong relationship management skills and previous success within a sales role to land this great, varied, position.
Be responsible for converting warm leads into closed sales whilst building and maintaining client relationships. Excellent commissionable earnings.
To qualify, we require:
- Matric certificate
- Minimum of 120 FAIS credits
- Regulatory Exam for Representatives
- 2years sales experience within a call centre environment
- Strong client relationship management skills
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- FAIS
- RE
- Regulatory Exam
About The Employer:
Industry leader that proudly boasts a high performance, friendly and open company culture and working environment. Company provides a definite platform for growth and development for the successful candidate.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Provident fund
- Commission