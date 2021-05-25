Sales Team Leader at The Conducive Group PTY (Ltd)

Remuneration: Basic Salary plus commission

Education and Experience

Matric

Proven telesales experience (minimum of 1 year)

Minimum of 1-year experience in Outbound Sales

Responsibilities

Daily management of individual contact center agents

Ensure daily, weekly and monthly performance targets are proactively managed

Ensure that customers are kept happy and satisfied by providing prompt response and efficient service at all times

Ensure a safe and harmonious working environment for all team members

Ongoing focus on recognition

Build relationships with other functions in the business

Key Competencies

Demonstrate a high level of leadership and managerial ability

Analytical

Strong planning and organizational skills for effective implementation

Strong people management skills

The ability to persuade, influence, and lead in a cooperative manner

Solutions-oriented

Strong client service orientation

Responsive and proactive

Have attention to detail

Good written and verbal communication skills

Problem-solving

Ability to multi-task

Ability to work independently

Knowledge of MS Word, Excel

5 vacancies available for this position

Please send cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

communication skills.

Computer Skills

creative thinking

Insurance services

Performance Reviews

sales

management

leadership

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

About The Employer:

We are sales and business optimization experts.

We take a sustainable approach to the management of your sales workforce. Conducive offers customized outsourced solutions that reduce costs, boost sales and promote customer retention.

With a solid background across a broad spectrum of industries, Conducive’s team of well-trained staff leverages this expertise to improve your operations and grow your sales.

Our service capabilities are tailored to suit the requirements of corporates; SME’s and call center sales channels. To find out more please visit our website [URL Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

Commission plus incentives

