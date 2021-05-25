Senior Database Administrator at Talenttac

You will be responsible for supporting, coordinating and maintaining the various database applications by installing, configuring, troubleshooting and repairing the databases of our various clients in the group,If you are driven and ambitious and looking for an exciting opportunity then this role is just the one for you.

Assisting with budgeting and quotes for current and future environments

Documentation of processes

Orientation of new staff

Database installs and DR environment configuration

Database patching and upgrades

Database backups and restores

Implementation of database monitoring utilities

Database performance investigations

Structural changes and deployment of database objects

User requests

Standby

POC new technologies or processes for clients

Provide consultancy, education and guidance in the use and exploitation of DBMSs and database environments and infrastructure.

Recommend technical solutions to our clients.

Assist in the logical design and implement the physical definition of databases in conjunction with application systems analysts.

Enhance and maintain databases to accommodate new business functions and improve existing business functions.

Assist application developers with problem analysis and resolution of development and production failures.

Provide and maintain technically stable and performing production environments.

Research and evaluate alternative solutions and recommend the most efficient and cost effective database solution for the application design.

Monitors and analyzes ongoing database status, utilization and capacity.

Implements and supports database security regulations, policies, and guidelines.

Work closely with technical and client management to plan and implement database tools in support of business applications development requirements and processes.

Utilizes standard tools to record change and problem activities for tracking purposes.

Support user and developer access, upgrade planning, implementation and resolution of database

Capacity Plans

Meet contracted SLA

Disaster recovery (backup and restore) Procedures and checks.

You will be working with the following technologies:

Oracle Enterprise Manager

Oracle, SQL Server & MySQL Database

Linux

Oracle Data Guard

Oracle RMAN

Performance Tuning

Our client is a dynamic IT company that delivers value-driven IT solutions to the [URL Removed] Requirements

Matric

Tertiary qualification in IT

Sound working knowledge of Oracle.

OCA and OCP certifications

6-10 Years experience as an Oracle DBA

