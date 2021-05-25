Senior Litigation Secretary / PA at Headhunters

Prominent Port Elizabeth law firm seeks to appoint a Senior Litigation Secretary / PA to their team.

A minimum of 3 years experience dealing with Civil and Commercial Litigation matters is a prerequisite.

Candidate must be fluent in both Afrikaans and English.

Qualifications required:

  • Matric

Main Responsibilities include but not limited to:

  • Maintain effective liaison between Associates and clients by attending to calls, questions and messages to ensure high level of client confidence
  • Deal with queries, follow up and give feedback timeously
  • Record calls and content into the billling system for correct invoicing of clients
  • Develop and maintain efficient filing, follow up and reminder systems in accordance with company policies and procedures
  • Maintain effective file management
  • Implement the reminder system
  • Manage the flow of post
  • Transcribe correspondence and documents relating to agreement, applications, court processes and various other correspondence in accordance with company policies and procedures
  • Administer the serving and filing of court documents and return dates as per the deadlines
  • Maintain electronic diary for the Associates
  • Prepare and arrange for all consultations and appointments for the Associates and make all necessary travel arrangements
  • Prepare invoices, statements and reports in accordance with company policies and procedures

Skills and experience required:

  • Minimum 5 years experience in a similar environment
  • Attention to detail
  • Exceptional communication skills (English and Afrikaans)
  • High work ethic required
  • Meeting of deadlines
  • Must be able to multi-task
  • Must be able to work under pressure (deadlines)
  • Skilled in Microsoft Office
  • Strong administrative skills

