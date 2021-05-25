Senior Litigation Secretary / PA at Headhunters

Prominent Port Elizabeth law firm seeks to appoint a Senior Litigation Secretary / PA to their team.

A minimum of 3 years experience dealing with Civil and Commercial Litigation matters is a prerequisite.

Candidate must be fluent in both Afrikaans and English.

Qualifications required:

Matric

Main Responsibilities include but not limited to:

Maintain effective liaison between Associates and clients by attending to calls, questions and messages to ensure high level of client confidence

Deal with queries, follow up and give feedback timeously

Record calls and content into the billling system for correct invoicing of clients

Develop and maintain efficient filing, follow up and reminder systems in accordance with company policies and procedures

Maintain effective file management

Implement the reminder system

Manage the flow of post

Transcribe correspondence and documents relating to agreement, applications, court processes and various other correspondence in accordance with company policies and procedures

Administer the serving and filing of court documents and return dates as per the deadlines

Maintain electronic diary for the Associates

Prepare and arrange for all consultations and appointments for the Associates and make all necessary travel arrangements

Prepare invoices, statements and reports in accordance with company policies and procedures

Skills and experience required:

Minimum 5 years experience in a similar environment

Attention to detail

Exceptional communication skills (English and Afrikaans)

High work ethic required

Meeting of deadlines

Must be able to multi-task

Must be able to work under pressure (deadlines)

Skilled in Microsoft Office

Strong administrative skills

