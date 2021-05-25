Senior Litigation Secretary / PA at Headhunters

Prominent Port Elizabeth law firm seeks to appoint a Senior Litigation Secretary / PA to their team.
A minimum of 3 years experience dealing with Civil and Commercial Litigation matters is a prerequisite.
Candidate must be fluent in both Afrikaans and English.
Qualifications required:
- Matric
Main Responsibilities include but not limited to:
- Maintain effective liaison between Associates and clients by attending to calls, questions and messages to ensure high level of client confidence
- Deal with queries, follow up and give feedback timeously
- Record calls and content into the billling system for correct invoicing of clients
- Develop and maintain efficient filing, follow up and reminder systems in accordance with company policies and procedures
- Maintain effective file management
- Implement the reminder system
- Manage the flow of post
- Transcribe correspondence and documents relating to agreement, applications, court processes and various other correspondence in accordance with company policies and procedures
- Administer the serving and filing of court documents and return dates as per the deadlines
- Maintain electronic diary for the Associates
- Prepare and arrange for all consultations and appointments for the Associates and make all necessary travel arrangements
- Prepare invoices, statements and reports in accordance with company policies and procedures
Skills and experience required:
- Minimum 5 years experience in a similar environment
- Attention to detail
- Exceptional communication skills (English and Afrikaans)
- High work ethic required
- Meeting of deadlines
- Must be able to multi-task
- Must be able to work under pressure (deadlines)
- Skilled in Microsoft Office
- Strong administrative skills