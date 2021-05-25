Shift Supervisor

Reference: JC50089

Our client who specializes in Automotive Part Manufacturing, is seeking a Shift Supervisor

Requirements:

Tertiary Engineering Qualification (Mechanical/Electrical Trade Certificate and/or ND Mechanical/Electrical)

Tertiary qualification in the Production, Quality or Operations Management field will be an added advantage.

Experience in equipment set up through programming tools like Lap top and HMI will be advantageous

Experience in Camera systems will be advantageous

At least 5 years of supervising a team involved in the Quality process of any automotive components that meets stringent customer quality requirements i.e. IATF 16949, etc.

At least 2 years’ experience in working in a wheel manufacturing company

Technical knowledge of the Paint application quality assurance process would be an integral job requirement.

Good decision-making skills and the ability to handle pressure are both essential criteria for success in this vital position

Strong Communication, Problem Solving and Decision Making, Technical and Leadership Skills

The key responsibilities include the following:

Ensure delivery of good quality wheels per Customer requirements to the Customer.

Ensuring shift Targets are met with accordance to the planning schedule & housekeeping maintained

Making sure all Wheel Pallets are Labelled correctly and all Scrap is identified

Making sure all reworks are done and that all non-conforming wheels are booked on Haldan System

Monitoring and analysing the current system of production to check if it’s effectiveness

Control the logistics of the department by ensuring operators have necessary resources

Develop employee training plan and update training records according to company Training Plan

Ensure adherence to company quality standards, policies and regulations

Drive First Time Pass Rate improvements and communicate with other department Leaders.

Manage all Internal performance monitoring systems (OEE,SCADA)

Ensuring that all daily counts are completed

Additional Requirement:

Impeccable disciplinary and attendance records

Computer literacy essential

Will be required to work shifts

Ability to learn and reapply skills on the job

Goal Driven team player

Ability to handle conflict

