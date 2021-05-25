Reference: JC50089
Our client who specializes in Automotive Part Manufacturing, is seeking a Shift Supervisor
Requirements:
- Tertiary Engineering Qualification (Mechanical/Electrical Trade Certificate and/or ND Mechanical/Electrical)
- Tertiary qualification in the Production, Quality or Operations Management field will be an added advantage.
- Experience in equipment set up through programming tools like Lap top and HMI will be advantageous
- Experience in Camera systems will be advantageous
- At least 5 years of supervising a team involved in the Quality process of any automotive components that meets stringent customer quality requirements i.e. IATF 16949, etc.
- At least 2 years’ experience in working in a wheel manufacturing company
- Technical knowledge of the Paint application quality assurance process would be an integral job requirement.
- Good decision-making skills and the ability to handle pressure are both essential criteria for success in this vital position
- Strong Communication, Problem Solving and Decision Making, Technical and Leadership Skills
The key responsibilities include the following:
- Ensure delivery of good quality wheels per Customer requirements to the Customer.
- Ensuring shift Targets are met with accordance to the planning schedule & housekeeping maintained
- Making sure all Wheel Pallets are Labelled correctly and all Scrap is identified
- Making sure all reworks are done and that all non-conforming wheels are booked on Haldan System
- Monitoring and analysing the current system of production to check if it’s effectiveness
- Control the logistics of the department by ensuring operators have necessary resources
- Develop employee training plan and update training records according to company Training Plan
- Ensure adherence to company quality standards, policies and regulations
- Drive First Time Pass Rate improvements and communicate with other department Leaders.
- Manage all Internal performance monitoring systems (OEE,SCADA)
- Ensuring that all daily counts are completed
Additional Requirement:
- Impeccable disciplinary and attendance records
- Computer literacy essential
- Will be required to work shifts
- Ability to learn and reapply skills on the job
- Goal Driven team player
- Ability to handle conflict
Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email
Email: [Email Address Removed]
