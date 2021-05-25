Shift Supervisor: Final View Department at Headhunters

Our manufacturing client based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Shift Supervisor: Final View Department.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ensure delivery of good quality products per Customer requirements to the Customer.

Ensuring shift Targets are met with accordance to the planning schedule and housekeeping maintained

Making sure all product Pallets are Labelled correctly and all Scrap is identified.

Making sure all reworks are done and that all non-conforming products are booked on the System.

Monitoring and analysing the current system of production to check if its effectiveness.

Control the logistics of the department by ensuring operators have necessary resources

Develop employee training plan and update training records according to company Training Plan.

Ensure adherence to company quality standards, policies and regulations.

Drive First Time Pass Rate improvements and communicate with other department Leaders.

Manage all Internal performance monitoring systems (OEE,SCADA)

Ensuring that all daily counts are completed

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

The ideal candidate must possess a Tertiary Engineering Qualification (Mechanical/Electrical Trade Certificate and/or ND Mechanical/Electrical).

A tertiary qualification in the Production, Quality or Operations Management field will be an added advantage.

Experience in equipment set up through programming tools like Lap top and HMI will be advantageous.

Experience in Camera systems will be advantageous.

The candidate should have a proven track record of at least 5 years of supervising a team involved in the Quality process of any automotive components that meets stringent customer quality requirements i.e. IATF 16949, etc.

Candidate must have at least 2 years experience in working in a wheel manufacturing company

Technical knowledge of the Paint application quality assurance process would be an integral job requirement.

Good decision-making skills and the ability to handle pressure are both essential criteria for success in this vital position.

Strong Communication, Problem Solving and Decision Making, Technical and Leadership Skills

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

Impeccable disciplinary and attendance records

Computer literacy essential

Will be required to work shifts

Ability to learn and reapply skills on the job

Goal Driven team player

Ability to handle conflict

