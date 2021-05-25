Shift Supervisor: Final View Department at Headhunters

Our manufacturing client based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Shift Supervisor: Final View Department.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Ensure delivery of good quality products per Customer requirements to the Customer.
  • Ensuring shift Targets are met with accordance to the planning schedule and housekeeping maintained
  • Making sure all product Pallets are Labelled correctly and all Scrap is identified.
  • Making sure all reworks are done and that all non-conforming products are booked on the System.
  • Monitoring and analysing the current system of production to check if its effectiveness.
  • Control the logistics of the department by ensuring operators have necessary resources
  • Develop employee training plan and update training records according to company Training Plan.
  • Ensure adherence to company quality standards, policies and regulations.
  • Drive First Time Pass Rate improvements and communicate with other department Leaders.
  • Manage all Internal performance monitoring systems (OEE,SCADA)
  • Ensuring that all daily counts are completed

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

  • The ideal candidate must possess a Tertiary Engineering Qualification (Mechanical/Electrical Trade Certificate and/or ND Mechanical/Electrical).
  • A tertiary qualification in the Production, Quality or Operations Management field will be an added advantage.
  • Experience in equipment set up through programming tools like Lap top and HMI will be advantageous.
  • Experience in Camera systems will be advantageous.
  • The candidate should have a proven track record of at least 5 years of supervising a team involved in the Quality process of any automotive components that meets stringent customer quality requirements i.e. IATF 16949, etc.
  • Candidate must have at least 2 years experience in working in a wheel manufacturing company
  • Technical knowledge of the Paint application quality assurance process would be an integral job requirement.
  • Good decision-making skills and the ability to handle pressure are both essential criteria for success in this vital position.
  • Strong Communication, Problem Solving and Decision Making, Technical and Leadership Skills

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

  • Impeccable disciplinary and attendance records
  • Computer literacy essential
  • Will be required to work shifts
  • Ability to learn and reapply skills on the job
  • Goal Driven team player
  • Ability to handle conflict

