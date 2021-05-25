Shift Supervisor (Mechanical/Electrical)

Duties:

– Ensure delivery of good quality products per Customer requirements to the Customer.

– Ensuring shift Targets are met with accordance to the planning schedule & housekeeping maintained.

– Making sure all Pallets are Labelled correctly and all Scrap is identified.

– Making sure all reworks are done and that all non-conforming products are booked.

– Monitoring and analysing the current system of production to check its effectiveness.

– Control the logistics of the department by ensuring operators have necessary resources.

– Develop employee training plan and update training records according to company Training Plan.

– Ensure adherence to company quality standards, policies and regulations.

– Drive First Time Pass Rate improvements and communicate with other department Leaders.

– Manage all Internal performance monitoring systems (OEE,SCADA).

– Ensuring that all daily counts are completed.

Requirements:

– Tertiary Engineering Qualification (Mechanical/Electrical Trade Certificate and/or ND Mechanical/Electrical)

– Tertiary qualification in the Production, Quality or Operations Management field will be an added advantage.

– At least 5 years’ of supervising a team involved in the Quality process of automotive components.

– Technical knowledge of the Paint application quality assurance process.

