Site Supervisor at The Focus Group

Must have experience managing projects on client site and manage 3rd party contractors (Urgent)

CLIENT AND JOB PURPOSE

Our client is an international Medical and Safety Equipment manufacturer and distributor with the local office being responsible for Southern Africa. This role falls within the SAFETY equipment division. This role will focus on overseeing, through regular scheduled site inspections, that its engineers and related SAFETY equipment installers, install the equipment as per OEE requirements as well as installation set up (installation drawings, layout drawings and scope of work)

The role requires extensive travel to the various hospitals and clinics on a national basis

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering

Professional registration with ECSA or equivalent body advantageous

Related Experience

2-5 years experience

Project management experience

o Budget management

o Timeline management

o Creating project documentation

o Customer relationship management

o Supplier/contractor management

Electrical design experience

o Develop electrical systems

? Design of prototypes according to customer requirements

? Troubleshoot potential issues

? Create technical specifications

o Create documentation

? Schematics, diagrams, 3D-models, etc

? Reporting

o Background in electrical system manufacturing

? Provide recommendations towards the manufacturing of designed electrical systems

? Assist in solving problems during the manufacturing phase Skills, Special Competencies, or Certifications

Proficient in Autodesk software

o Inventor

o AutoCAD

Proficient in Microsoft Office

o Excel

o Powerpoint

o Word

o Projects

Understanding of standards and the application thereof for example SANS, EN, CE, etc

Leadership skills in team environment

Problem solving ability

Analytical and mathematical skills

Ability to adapt and make decision quickly

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Ensure all installers are installing as per requirements (installation drawings, layout drawings and scope of work).

Complete site inspection once customer order is received and prior to placing the order with Germany for equipment and provide feedback on site conditions (ceiling type, site inspection checklist – DCS SE1200 Tool 4 RI08 ANZY Pre-installation checklist.) Complete site inspection for site setup. GMS – DMS OG9002-A03-00.00 Calculation Checklist

Safety files ensure that this information is requested from the Client, forward this to installer and provide CLIENT documents. Safety training is required (medicals, working at heights, safety supervisor etc.)

Quality overview during entire project phase – WPI Installation training is required.

Coordinate site establishment

Advise the project manager/proposal engineer of additional material required on site.

Tracking of material on site with contractor and proposal engineer Material stock report.

Responsible to be on site to receive and supervise CLIENT material/equipment deliveries send a copy of POD as well as ensure there is a safe storage space for equipment/material.

Inform project manager of additional equipment/ material remaining after installation and coordinate the collection of this material.

Coordinate milestone sign off with contractor and service technician on site.

Management of subcontractor on site with input from project manager

On site problem solving, escalation through correct channels

Testing & commissioning with service team

Compliance

Ensure compliance with the Principles of Business and Code of Conduct in the CLIENT Group and local laws and regulations

Ensure compliance with Occupational Safety and Health laws and other applicable regulations

Communication

Communication Support Brand recognition at the branch level

Relationship-Management with Distributors and/or Customers and all employees within the Branch

Regulatory Affairs and Quality

Regulatory Affairs and Quality Implement the necessary processes and actions to obtain and maintain all relevant certifications, e.g. ISO, in close collaboration with the Branch Manager

Ensure compliance with corporate quality and environmental policies

Ensure the effective day to day quality management of processes within customer relations, service and logistic departments

Ensure compliance with all Company Policies and Procedures

About The Employer:

Large international company that is the leader in Safety Equipment and PPE supplied to Mines, Industrial Manufacturing Plants, FMCG and related industries backed by high tech innovations

