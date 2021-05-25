Student Support Officer at Dananda Talent

Administration:

Ensure the achievement of sales targets

Creating relationships with all students including international students

Assist with 1 alumni event per semester per group

Ensure the achievement of CRM calls per day

Maintain CSI at 80%

Maintain 4.5% on class evaluations

Resolve queries same day unless negotiated otherwise

Manage all incidents

Support with Orientation

Support with Graduation

Resolve services delivery complaints

Assist with online activities for students

Send Secrets of Success messages to all students

Ensure all day to day operations for academic delivery is completed

Applicant must have the following:

Skills

Trustworthy and reliable;

Excellent interpersonal skills;

Analytical and problem solving skills;

Strong decision-making skills;

Effective verbal, listening and communications skills;

Attention to detail and high level of accuracy;

Excellent computer skills, and email at a highly proficient level;

Time management skills.

Key Qualities

Must be an organised individual;

Ability to handle stress well and solve problems under pressure;

Hardworking and reliable;

Highly professional as the individual will be interacting with students both national and international;

The individual must be available after hours and weekends when required;

A team player who is able to motivate and inspire team members.

Qualifications

3 years’ prior experience in a similar role;

Degree or higher required;

Desired Skills:

Student support

Administrative Support

Soft sales

Student retention

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

A business school in Sandton

