Student Support Officer at Dananda Talent

Administration:
Ensure the achievement of sales targets
Creating relationships with all students including international students
Assist with 1 alumni event per semester per group
Ensure the achievement of CRM calls per day
Maintain CSI at 80%
Maintain 4.5% on class evaluations
Resolve queries same day unless negotiated otherwise
Manage all incidents
Support with Orientation
Support with Graduation
Resolve services delivery complaints
Assist with online activities for students
Send Secrets of Success messages to all students
Ensure all day to day operations for academic delivery is completed
Applicant must have the following:
Skills
- Trustworthy and reliable;
- Excellent interpersonal skills;
- Analytical and problem solving skills;
- Strong decision-making skills;
- Effective verbal, listening and communications skills;
- Attention to detail and high level of accuracy;
- Excellent computer skills, and email at a highly proficient level;
- Time management skills.
Key Qualities
- Must be an organised individual;
- Ability to handle stress well and solve problems under pressure;
- Hardworking and reliable;
- Highly professional as the individual will be interacting with students both national and international;
- The individual must be available after hours and weekends when required;
- A team player who is able to motivate and inspire team members.
Qualifications
- 3 years’ prior experience in a similar role;
- Degree or higher required;
Desired Skills:
- Student support
- Administrative Support
- Soft sales
- Student retention
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A business school in Sandton