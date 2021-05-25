Systems Manager – Financial Services at Talenttac

Accountable for the delivery of value as defined by the Product owner and ensure quality solutions and system stability;

Define and maintain long term Product Technology Roadmap(s) and align with company technology strategy;

Provide subject matter expertise on best practices in the product team environment;

Apply product and organizational knowledge to lead the product team;

Accountable for overall design;

Identify and manage technical debt;

Provide technical mentoring to the team;

Ensure strong, most appropriate development methods are followed;

Accountable for team documentation;

Approve change controls;

Accountable for team time logging;

Provide technical status updates (also in cross-team projects);

Represent scrum team at cross-team meetings;

Hold team and individuals accountable to their commitments;

Evaluate the performance of team members.

Our client is looking for a technical systems manager that can develop, service, maintain and grow relationships with our retail partners. You will be responsible for the full life cycle of Financial Services products which you will achieve by working with business product owners and stakeholders in defining the strategy and roadmap for various Value adding services products. You will ensure products are developed efficiently, within budget, using the most suitable technologies by working very closely with various development teams. You know how to lead and influence in order to achieve the desired outcome. You should be comfortable managing ambiguity and complexity. You must have a blend of business and technical knowledge that includes a big-picture vision and the capability to make that vision a [URL Removed] Requirements

10+ years experience in an IT management role in a product-focused business

Financial Services industry experience and knowledge

Ability to manage budgets and resource requirements effectively

Good people management skills

Mentoring employees that report to you

Delegate, prioritize and manage a diverse workload that spans multiple concurrent products

Excellent communication skills

Ability to motivate and influence cross-functional teams

Ability to blend your technical understanding with business experience to drive product outcome

Tech-savvy and passionate about building products

Experience in an Agile environment

