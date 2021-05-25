Team Leader Short Term Insurance at The Conducive Group PTY (Ltd)

Remuneration: Basic Salary plus commission
Education and Experience
- Matric
- RE and Class of Business Training and relevant qualifications (would be an advantage)
- Proven telesales experience (minimum of 1 year)
- Minimum of 1-year experience in Short Term Insurance
Responsibilities
- Daily management of individual contact center agents
- Ensure daily, weekly and monthly performance targets are proactively managed
- Ensure that customers are kept happy and satisfied by providing prompt response and efficient service at all times
- Ensure a safe and harmonious working environment for all team members
- Ongoing focus on recognition
- Build relationships with other functions in the business
Key Competencies
- Demonstrate a high level of leadership and managerial ability
- Analytical
- Strong planning and organizational skills for effective implementation
- Strong people management skills
- The ability to persuade, influence, and lead in a cooperative manner
- Solutions-oriented
- Strong client service orientation
- Responsive and proactive
- Have attention to detail
- Good written and verbal communication skills
- Problem-solving
- Ability to multi-task
- Ability to work independently
- Knowledge of MS Word, Excel
5 vacancies available for this position
Please send cv to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- communication skills.
- Computer Skills
- creative thinking
- Insurance services
- Performance Reviews
- sales
- management
- leadership
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
About The Employer:
We are sales and business optimization experts.
We take a sustainable approach to the management of your sales workforce. Conducive offers customized outsourced solutions that reduce costs, boost sales and promote customer retention.
With a solid background across a broad spectrum of industries, Conducive’s team of well-trained staff leverages this expertise to improve your operations and grow your sales.
Our service capabilities are tailored to suit the requirements of corporates; SME’s and call center sales channels. To find out more please visit our website [URL Removed]
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Commission plus incentives