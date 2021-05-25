Tech Manager at Deloitte 2

May 25, 2021

We are looking for a Tech Manager for a 3month role with a high possibility of extension!

  • Technology lead: Coordinate and manage relationships with their business partners who use AWS and GCP cloud platforms (Fintechs such as Nomininiand Business Optics)
  • Coordinate and Drive progress with these fintechs.
  • Change Management.
  • 10 years’ experience: Deep or specialised experience in multiple areas of the organisation (e.g. business unit or Corporate Function leadership)
  • Proven exposure to end-to-end business processes that builds a deep understanding of the systemic nature of large complex organisation
  • Proven experience in understanding the impact of strategic decisions on revenue and return for shareholders
  • Proven track record of leadership of diverse types of highly functioning/ professional teams

Desired Skills:

  • Tech Manager
  • AWS
  • Risk Management
  • Cloud platforms

