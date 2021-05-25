Tech Manager at Deloitte 2

We are looking for a Tech Manager for a 3month role with a high possibility of extension!

Technology lead: Coordinate and manage relationships with their business partners who use AWS and GCP cloud platforms (Fintechs such as Nomininiand Business Optics)

Coordinate and Drive progress with these fintechs.

Change Management.

10 years’ experience: Deep or specialised experience in multiple areas of the organisation (e.g. business unit or Corporate Function leadership)

Proven exposure to end-to-end business processes that builds a deep understanding of the systemic nature of large complex organisation

Proven experience in understanding the impact of strategic decisions on revenue and return for shareholders

Proven track record of leadership of diverse types of highly functioning/ professional teams

Desired Skills:

Tech Manager

AWS

Risk Management

Cloud platforms

