Technical Test Analyst

We are looking for a technically talented individual with exposure to automation (execution via intelliJ/eclipse or any equivalent IDE) and test analysis within an integrated environment, to create and update automated scripts for automated regression testing, debug results, maintain existing scripts and update test packs.

Duties & Responsibilities

Create and update automated scripts to run automated testing and regression, debug results, maintain existing scripts up to date test packs

Monitor changes in legislation, regulations, initiatives and relevant industry practices. Ensure drafting and implementation of appropriate interventions. Ensure compliance with audit requirements

Ensure Quality Assurance are executed during technical testing by the team

Conduct analysis on all technical testing performance to advise on increased efficiencies for the programme applications in business and projects

Manage own development to increase own competencies

Ensure team have required technical testing skills to service business

Plan and manage performance, skills development, employment equity, talent and culture of team in order to improve innovation, achieve efficiencies and increase competencies

Drive business profitability in the context of cost management through Information technology solutions

Desired Skills:

Java

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Easyfind Pty (Ltd) is an emerging IT service Provider with strong focus to leverage-off gaps that South Africa has in Information Technology.

Our company is toilored to provide simplified, agile and reliable project management, software development and software testing (manual, automated and performance testing).

We intend to utilise every available opportunity, to grow our business into a leading technologically advanced company in South Africa and the world.

