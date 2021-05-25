Telesales Agent – Tyre Experience at THANDA HUMAN CAPITAL PTY LTD

Purpose
The Tele Sales Agent provides telephonic / Email quotes to the retail customer group as determined by company policy. The Tele Sales Agents are responsible for answering all retail customer calls within three (3) rings Adhere to department method of answering and/or dealing (Scripts Provided) with client queries generating email quotes to customers following up on customers after an email has been sent to the customer Generate sales lead
Qualifications & Experience
- Grade 12
- Experience working in a call centre
- In possession of a professional telephone conversation manner
- Experience working towards targets in a high pressure environment
- Knowledge of CRM systems as well as MS Office and Excel and Word
- Ability to upsell to customers and close deals
- Excellent communication (both oral and written)
Key Responsibilities
- Handle inbound telephone inquiries from customers nationwide
- Process sales quotes and email them to customers and reply to inquiries about products and services
- Follow up on sales quotes
- Interact with customers via inbound telephone calls to provide information and assistance
- Achieve productivity standards and goals while maintaining the highest level of customer service
- Record customer interactions, details of sales inquiries
- Meet and exceed set targets
THIS POSITION ALSO PAYS COMMISSION
PLEASE NOTE, YOU HAVE HAVE GOOD TYRE KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE AND ONLY CANDIDATES WITH THIS EXPERIENCE WILL BE CONSIDERED.
Desired Skills:
- Tyre Sales experience
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric