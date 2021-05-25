Telesales Agent – Tyre Experience at THANDA HUMAN CAPITAL PTY LTD

Purpose

The Tele Sales Agent provides telephonic / Email quotes to the retail customer group as determined by company policy. The Tele Sales Agents are responsible for answering all retail customer calls within three (3) rings Adhere to department method of answering and/or dealing (Scripts Provided) with client queries generating email quotes to customers following up on customers after an email has been sent to the customer Generate sales lead

Qualifications & Experience

Grade 12

Experience working in a call centre

In possession of a professional telephone conversation manner

Experience working towards targets in a high pressure environment

Knowledge of CRM systems as well as MS Office and Excel and Word

Ability to upsell to customers and close deals

Excellent communication (both oral and written)

Key Responsibilities

Handle inbound telephone inquiries from customers nationwide

Process sales quotes and email them to customers and reply to inquiries about products and services

Follow up on sales quotes

Interact with customers via inbound telephone calls to provide information and assistance

Achieve productivity standards and goals while maintaining the highest level of customer service

Record customer interactions, details of sales inquiries

Meet and exceed set targets

THIS POSITION ALSO PAYS COMMISSION

PLEASE NOTE, YOU HAVE HAVE GOOD TYRE KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE AND ONLY CANDIDATES WITH THIS EXPERIENCE WILL BE CONSIDERED.

Desired Skills:

Tyre Sales experience

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position