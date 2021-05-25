- Job Description
An exciting opportunity has arisen in our JHB office for a Treasury Manager. We are interested in meeting the very best candidates looking for a unique and challenging opportunity in one of the fastest growing fintech industries in the world. The successful candidate must have the following attributes:
- Comfortable in dealing with multiple online banking systems
- Experience in dealing with foreign exchange transactions and hedging
- Cash management expertise across multiple jurisdictions
- Strong IT skills and dealing with large volumes of data
- Experience with system changes preferable
- Ability to handle conflict situations
- Good team player with excellent communication skills
- Qualifications and Experience:
- CA(SA) with at least 3-5 years’ experience in managing a team
- Excellent High School and University results
- Experience within a treasury department
- SAGE experience preferable
Desired Skills:
- TREASURY
- CASA
- CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT
- Foreign Exchange
- Hedging
- Treasury Accounting
- Treasury Management
- Treasury
- Foreign Exchange Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree