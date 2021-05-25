TREASURY MANAGER

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen in our JHB office for a Treasury Manager. We are interested in meeting the very best candidates looking for a unique and challenging opportunity in one of the fastest growing fintech industries in the world. The successful candidate must have the following attributes:

Comfortable in dealing with multiple online banking systems

Experience in dealing with foreign exchange transactions and hedging

Cash management expertise across multiple jurisdictions

Strong IT skills and dealing with large volumes of data

Experience with system changes preferable

Ability to handle conflict situations

Good team player with excellent communication skills

Qualifications and Experience:

CA(SA) with at least 3-5 years’ experience in managing a team

Excellent High School and University results

Experience within a treasury department

SAGE experience preferable

Desired Skills:

TREASURY

CASA

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT

Foreign Exchange

Hedging

Treasury Accounting

Treasury Management

Treasury

Foreign Exchange Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

