TREASURY MANAGER

May 25, 2021

  • Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen in our JHB office for a Treasury Manager. We are interested in meeting the very best candidates looking for a unique and challenging opportunity in one of the fastest growing fintech industries in the world. The successful candidate must have the following attributes:

  • Comfortable in dealing with multiple online banking systems
  • Experience in dealing with foreign exchange transactions and hedging
  • Cash management expertise across multiple jurisdictions
  • Strong IT skills and dealing with large volumes of data
  • Experience with system changes preferable
  • Ability to handle conflict situations
  • Good team player with excellent communication skills
  • Qualifications and Experience:
  • CA(SA) with at least 3-5 years’ experience in managing a team
  • Excellent High School and University results
  • Experience within a treasury department
  • SAGE experience preferable

Desired Skills:

  • TREASURY
  • CASA
  • CHARTERED ACCOUNTANT
  • Foreign Exchange
  • Hedging
  • Treasury Accounting
  • Treasury Management
  • Treasury
  • Foreign Exchange Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position