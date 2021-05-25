User Acquisition Manager (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A leading publisher of social games and interactive content in Africa seeks the expertise of a User Acquisition Manager whos passionate about Mobile Gaming & Entertainment to market and monetize games for the business. This is a multidisciplinary role that gives you the opportunity to stretch your analytical skills, manage important relationships with external partners, strategize with Product Owners, and flex your creativity working with our artists on new campaign ideas. You will require 3+ years work experience in a performance marketing role preferably in Mobile Gaming, have worked with Facebook, Google UAC and other ad platforms, experience with ad mediation tools, able to define, measure and conclude A/B tests & generate and read data in different views. Any SQL will prove [URL Removed] UA for 2-4 live games.

Analyse performance of and optimize UA campaigns (CPI, ROAS, LTV).

Manage and maintain relationships with ad networks and external partners.

Analyse performance of and optimize ad monetization (ARPU, Active Users).

Managing, analysing and optimizing cross-promotion.

Collaborate with creative team on marketing assets based on performance / market learnings.

REQUIREMENTS:

3+ Years working in a performance marketing role, ideally in Mobile Gaming.

Experience working with Facebook and Google UAC and other ad platforms.

Experience with and/or knowledge of ad mediation tools.

Proven analytical capabilities and excitement about data-driven growth.

Ability to define, measure and conclude A/B tests, generate and read data in different views.

Nice to have: SQL knowledge.

