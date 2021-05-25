User Testing and Market Research at Private

Role purpose:

To conduct UX and market research for the Financial Services digital and -marketing team;

The responsible individual will need to handle day-to-day UX research activities including recruitment, planning and coordinating usability tests;

Experience in observing and running of tests, documentation of insights, reporting and presenting outcomes to stakeholders;

The person will have to support the UX team by maintaining an up to date view of our users’ digital habits, behaviour’s and needs;

If you meet with the above requirements and have excellent exposure in supporting the UX lead in achieving research goals, I would like to hear from you today. Please don’t delay in sending an updated detailed CV to [Email Address Removed] I look forward to hearing from you!

Desired Skills:

UX

market research

UX research

financial services

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our client, a giant in the telecommunications industry has an exciting opportunity available for a skilled and suitably qualified User Testing and Market Research candidate to join their VFS Digital and Marketing department. This is a 10 month contract (until 30 April 2022).

