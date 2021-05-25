User Testing and Market Research at Private

Role purpose:
- To conduct UX and market research for the Financial Services digital and -marketing team;
- The responsible individual will need to handle day-to-day UX research activities including recruitment, planning and coordinating usability tests;
- Experience in observing and running of tests, documentation of insights, reporting and presenting outcomes to stakeholders;
- The person will have to support the UX team by maintaining an up to date view of our users’ digital habits, behaviour’s and needs;
Desired Skills:
- UX
- market research
- UX research
- financial services
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Our client, a giant in the telecommunications industry has an exciting opportunity available for a skilled and suitably qualified User Testing and Market Research candidate to join their VFS Digital and Marketing department. This is a 10 month contract (until 30 April 2022).