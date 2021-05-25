Video Content Writer at Dananda

May 25, 2021

  • Write & produce educational and other content in both video and written formats.
  • Work with cross-functional teams and executives to establish and deliver internal and external content.
  • Work with editors, writers, designers, developers, customers, and other stakeholders to deliver content
  • Create video content that provides information and showcases online products,
  • To develop content that accurately reflects company ideals

Desired Skills:

  • scriptwriting
  • Digital Content
  • content writing
  • Content Creation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position