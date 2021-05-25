Warehouse Assistant

The Role: Essential functions:
- Functions include, but are not limited to:
- Communications to clients, vendors, service providers and colleagues via email, skype, MS Teams, phone and face to face.
- Attending to calls fast, efficient and accurately on ServiceNow.
- Receiving and accurate capturing of stock during deliveries and completion of all related stores documents.
- Accurate record and report keeping.
- Accurate stock taking.
- Stacking, storage and labelling of shelves.
- Moving of devices using a trolley, between stores and workshop.
- Picking, packing and arranging shipments.
- Daily updating and uploading of excel spreadsheets, report, registers, shipping and receiving documents.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Matric
Experience required:
- Min 2 years MS Office and office admin experience.
- Min 2 years Stock Control and customer service experience.
- Min 2 years Customer Service experience.
- MS office,
- Stock Control
- Office Admin
- Customer Service