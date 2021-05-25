Warehouse Assistant

May 25, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Functions include, but are not limited to:
  • Communications to clients, vendors, service providers and colleagues via email, skype, MS Teams, phone and face to face.
  • Attending to calls fast, efficient and accurately on ServiceNow.
  • Receiving and accurate capturing of stock during deliveries and completion of all related stores documents.
  • Accurate record and report keeping.
  • Accurate stock taking.
  • Stacking, storage and labelling of shelves.
  • Moving of devices using a trolley, between stores and workshop.
  • Picking, packing and arranging shipments.
  • Daily updating and uploading of excel spreadsheets, report, registers, shipping and receiving documents.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Matric

Experience required:

  • Min 2 years MS Office and office admin experience.
  • Min 2 years Stock Control and customer service experience.
  • Min 2 years Customer Service experience.
  • MS office,
  • Stock Control
  • Office Admin
  • Customer Service

Learn more/Apply for this position