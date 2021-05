Web Developer at A Business School in Sandton

We are looking for an experienced WordPress Web developer with at least 5 years of experience in designing and developing websites from layout, coding to functionality for our client. Build websites from scratch. We need someone who is good at careful planning, and in implementing designs. Must be able to build a fully functional site.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

HTML5

CSS

SQL database

Advanced WordPress

Linux

back-end development

About The Employer:

A business school in Sandton

Learn more/Apply for this position