Angular Team Lead

As Angular Web Developer Team Lead you will be responsible for a team who creates a top-level coding-base using Angular best practices, as well as doing development with the team.

Experience and Knowledge Required

A Computer Science or related degree preferred

Outstanding communication skills in English – both spoken and written

Exceptional Angular framework and platform experience and focus required for this front-end focused position.

Previous team lead experience

You will be responsible for the end result that the Web Developers present, so high quality development principles required whilst delivering solutions on time and budget.

Provide technical leadership to teammates through coaching and mentorship, and collaborate with other software developers, business analysts and software architects to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain web-based business applications.

You have experience in the implementation of a streamlined user experience in the form of a Java-based desktop and mobile web-app.

Bringing concepts to life with HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript

Production and maintenance of websites and web application user interfaces

Project management skills are also required.

Accuracy and extensive experience in a fast-paced environment is essential.

Ability to adapt to various technologies and research new concepts.

Culture fit:

You have the following attributes:

Adaptability

Solid leadership skills

Positive attitude

Problem solver

Accuracy

Desired Skills:

Angular

HTML5

CSS3

JavaScript

frontend development

web development

Java

adaptability

problem solver

accuracy

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Ground breaking, fast paced environment with excellent career progression.

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid

pension

provident fund

remote work for now

Learn more/Apply for this position