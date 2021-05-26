Angular Team Lead

May 26, 2021

As Angular Web Developer Team Lead you will be responsible for a team who creates a top-level coding-base using Angular best practices, as well as doing development with the team.

Experience and Knowledge Required

  • A Computer Science or related degree preferred
  • Outstanding communication skills in English – both spoken and written
  • Exceptional Angular framework and platform experience and focus required for this front-end focused position.
  • Previous team lead experience
  • You will be responsible for the end result that the Web Developers present, so high quality development principles required whilst delivering solutions on time and budget.
  • Provide technical leadership to teammates through coaching and mentorship, and collaborate with other software developers, business analysts and software architects to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain web-based business applications.
  • You have experience in the implementation of a streamlined user experience in the form of a Java-based desktop and mobile web-app.
  • Bringing concepts to life with HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript
  • Production and maintenance of websites and web application user interfaces
  • Project management skills are also required.
  • Accuracy and extensive experience in a fast-paced environment is essential.
  • Ability to adapt to various technologies and research new concepts.

Culture fit:

You have the following attributes:

  • Adaptability
  • Solid leadership skills
  • Positive attitude
  • Problem solver
  • Accuracy

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • HTML5
  • CSS3
  • JavaScript
  • frontend development
  • web development
  • Java
  • adaptability
  • problem solver
  • accuracy

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Ground breaking, fast paced environment with excellent career progression.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • medical aid
  • pension
  • provident fund
  • remote work for now

