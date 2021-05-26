Angular Team Lead

As Angular Web Developer Team Lead you will be responsible for a team who creates a top-level coding-base using Angular best practices, as well as doing development with the team.
Experience and Knowledge Required
- A Computer Science or related degree preferred
- Outstanding communication skills in English – both spoken and written
- Exceptional Angular framework and platform experience and focus required for this front-end focused position.
- Previous team lead experience
- You will be responsible for the end result that the Web Developers present, so high quality development principles required whilst delivering solutions on time and budget.
- Provide technical leadership to teammates through coaching and mentorship, and collaborate with other software developers, business analysts and software architects to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain web-based business applications.
- You have experience in the implementation of a streamlined user experience in the form of a Java-based desktop and mobile web-app.
- Bringing concepts to life with HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript
- Production and maintenance of websites and web application user interfaces
- Project management skills are also required.
- Accuracy and extensive experience in a fast-paced environment is essential.
- Ability to adapt to various technologies and research new concepts.
Culture fit:
You have the following attributes:
- Adaptability
- Solid leadership skills
- Positive attitude
- Problem solver
- Accuracy
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- HTML5
- CSS3
- JavaScript
- frontend development
- web development
- Java
- adaptability
- problem solver
- accuracy
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Ground breaking, fast paced environment with excellent career progression.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medical aid
- pension
- provident fund
- remote work for now