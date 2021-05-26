Artisan – Boilermaker/Toolmaker

Reference: JC50101

Our client who specializes in the manufacturing of large scale transportation containers is seeking an Artisan with Pipe bending practical knowledge and experience to join their team

Requirements:

Qualified Trade Test Artisan (Boilermaker/Toolmaker)

Pipe bending experience

Able to read drawings

Able to use a wide range of measuring equipment

Prepared to work shifts and/pr swing shifts at short notice

Valid Overhead Crane License (Advantageous but not required)

The key responsibilities include the following:

Read and interpret engineering drawings

Identify drawing and changes applicable to BLM pipe bending machines and the limitations

Good measuring skills and setting of programmable type machinery

Problem solving on the BLM type machines

Compatible to work on a range of CNC type machinery

Other duties as deemed necessary and requested by the Supervisor or Team Leader

Machinery operation requires the use of safety equipment to include but not limited to: Eye safety glasses, hearing protectors, and safety shoes. Loose fitting clothes and jewellery are not permitted

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

