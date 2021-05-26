Reference: JC50101
Our client who specializes in the manufacturing of large scale transportation containers is seeking an Artisan with Pipe bending practical knowledge and experience to join their team
Requirements:
- Qualified Trade Test Artisan (Boilermaker/Toolmaker)
- Pipe bending experience
- Able to read drawings
- Able to use a wide range of measuring equipment
- Prepared to work shifts and/pr swing shifts at short notice
- Valid Overhead Crane License (Advantageous but not required)
The key responsibilities include the following:
- Read and interpret engineering drawings
- Identify drawing and changes applicable to BLM pipe bending machines and the limitations
- Good measuring skills and setting of programmable type machinery
- Problem solving on the BLM type machines
- Compatible to work on a range of CNC type machinery
- Other duties as deemed necessary and requested by the Supervisor or Team Leader
- Machinery operation requires the use of safety equipment to include but not limited to: Eye safety glasses, hearing protectors, and safety shoes. Loose fitting clothes and jewellery are not permitted
Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Qualified Trade Test Artisan (Boilermaker/Toolmaker)
- Pipe Bending Experience
- Valid Overhead Crane License (Advantageous but not required)
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate