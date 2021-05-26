Boilermaker (pipe-bending)

Duties:
– Read and interpret engineering drawings.
– Identify drawing and changes applicable to BLM pipe bending machines and the limitations.
– Good measuring skills and setting of programmable type machinery.
– Problem solving on the BLM type machines.
– Compatible to work on a range of CNC type machinery.
– Other duties as deemed necessary and requested by the Supervisor or Team Leader.
– Machinery operation requires the use of safety equipment to include but not limited to: Eye safety glasses, hearing protectors, and safety shoes. Loose fitting clothes and jewellery are not permitted.
Requirements:
– Applicant must preferably be a qualified Trade Test Artisan (Boilermaker/Toolmaker).
– Must have pipe bending experience and setting of machines.
– Must be able to read drawings.
– Must be able to use a wide range of measuring equipment.
– Must be prepared to work shifts and/or overtime and/ or swing shifts at short notice.
– Be prepared to complete an assessment and interview process