Boilermaker (pipe-bending)

Duties:

– Read and interpret engineering drawings.

– Identify drawing and changes applicable to BLM pipe bending machines and the limitations.

– Good measuring skills and setting of programmable type machinery.

– Problem solving on the BLM type machines.

– Compatible to work on a range of CNC type machinery.

– Other duties as deemed necessary and requested by the Supervisor or Team Leader.

– Machinery operation requires the use of safety equipment to include but not limited to: Eye safety glasses, hearing protectors, and safety shoes. Loose fitting clothes and jewellery are not permitted.

Requirements:

– Applicant must preferably be a qualified Trade Test Artisan (Boilermaker/Toolmaker).

– Must have pipe bending experience and setting of machines.

– Must be able to read drawings.

– Must be able to use a wide range of measuring equipment.

– Must be prepared to work shifts and/or overtime and/ or swing shifts at short notice.

– Be prepared to complete an assessment and interview process

Learn more/Apply for this position