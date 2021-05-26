Building Estimator

Our client in the construction retail sector is looking for a Building Estimator to provide a value adding service to our customers by providing them with quality estimates and quotations that consist of lists of building materials, supply and fit items, plant and equipment and labour costs, off plan. Applicants must have intermediate experience with Mitek software

Duties and Responsibilities:

Receive Building Plan

List Building material requirement

List Labour requirements

Building Materials costing

Measure Building Materials Quantities

Attain Monthly sales budgets

Making Structured Calls

Serving Customers

Marketplace representation

Following up on quotations

Offer Advice/Alternatives

Perform General Admin tasks

Requirements:

Grade 12

Quantity Surveying qualification

2 years relevant experience in construction /retail environment

Own vehicle / Valid driver’s license

Mitek 20/20 program

Desired Skills:

Mitek

Surveying

Construction

Communication

Teamwork

team leader

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Property Valuator

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position