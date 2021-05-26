Our client in the construction retail sector is looking for a Building Estimator to provide a value adding service to our customers by providing them with quality estimates and quotations that consist of lists of building materials, supply and fit items, plant and equipment and labour costs, off plan. Applicants must have intermediate experience with Mitek software
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Receive Building Plan
- List Building material requirement
- List Labour requirements
- Building Materials costing
- Measure Building Materials Quantities
- Attain Monthly sales budgets
- Making Structured Calls
- Serving Customers
- Marketplace representation
- Following up on quotations
- Offer Advice/Alternatives
- Perform General Admin tasks
Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Quantity Surveying qualification
- 2 years relevant experience in construction /retail environment
- Own vehicle / Valid driver’s license
- Mitek 20/20 program
Desired Skills:
- Mitek
- Surveying
- Construction
- Communication
- Teamwork
- team leader
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Property Valuator
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate