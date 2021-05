Bulk Recruiter at Thanda Human Capital

My client a leading BPO in South Africa is seeking a Bulk Recruitment Consultant that has experience in Bulk recruitment experience in Call Centres

Theses are the key requirements :

Matric

Minimum of 2 years in bulk recruitment

Experience in call centre recruitment in the South African and Local campaigns

Ability to work in a stressful and high pressurized environments

Desired Skills:

Bulk recruitment consultant experience

Candidate Assessment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position