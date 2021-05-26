Business Analyst Information Systems

May 26, 2021

Our Client is a Leader in the Automotive industry and is looking for a talented Business Analyst join their growing team

Minimum Qualification Required:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience in IT
  • Experience in Warehouse Management Systems e.g. SAP WM, SAP EWM, etc.

Knowledge of Supply Chain processes in the automotive industry will be beneficial.

Job requirements:

  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
  • Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills
  • Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders
  • Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
  • Willingness to work a 3 shift model
  • Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.

Leadership behaviours as per LEAD.

Job Outputs:

  • Analyse, design and standardise supply chain processes.
  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
  • Coordination and consultation with business partners and process experts in local and international locations.
  • Prepare, review and coordinate specification documents with business partner and external IT Suppliers.
  • Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
  • Planning and controlling implementation activities, configuration and setup of the defined scope (including the necessary test activities).
  • System Roll out and Go-Live support.
  • Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

