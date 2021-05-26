Business Analyst Information Systems

Our Client is a Leader in the Automotive industry and is looking for a talented Business Analyst join their growing team

Minimum Qualification Required:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in IT

Experience in Warehouse Management Systems e.g. SAP WM, SAP EWM, etc.

Knowledge of Supply Chain processes in the automotive industry will be beneficial.

Job requirements:

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills

Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

Willingness to work a 3 shift model

Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.

Leadership behaviours as per LEAD.

Job Outputs:

Analyse, design and standardise supply chain processes.

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

Coordination and consultation with business partners and process experts in local and international locations.

Prepare, review and coordinate specification documents with business partner and external IT Suppliers.

Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.

Planning and controlling implementation activities, configuration and setup of the defined scope (including the necessary test activities).

System Roll out and Go-Live support.

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

Apply today for more info!

Desired Skills:

SAP WM

SAP EWM

IT development

Systems Knowledge

Agile

Scrum

Data Analysis

LEAD

Projects

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position