Business Analyst Information Systems

Our Client is a Leader in the Automotive industry and is looking for a talented Business Analyst join their growing team
Minimum Qualification Required:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in IT
- Experience in Warehouse Management Systems e.g. SAP WM, SAP EWM, etc.
Knowledge of Supply Chain processes in the automotive industry will be beneficial.
Job requirements:
- Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
- Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
- Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
- Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills
- Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders
- Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
- Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
- Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
- Willingness to work a 3 shift model
- Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.
Leadership behaviours as per LEAD.
Job Outputs:
- Analyse, design and standardise supply chain processes.
- Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
- Coordination and consultation with business partners and process experts in local and international locations.
- Prepare, review and coordinate specification documents with business partner and external IT Suppliers.
- Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
- Planning and controlling implementation activities, configuration and setup of the defined scope (including the necessary test activities).
- System Roll out and Go-Live support.
- Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.
Desired Skills:
- SAP WM
- SAP EWM
- IT development
- Systems Knowledge
- Agile
- Scrum
- Data Analysis
- LEAD
- Projects
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree