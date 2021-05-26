Business Improvement Manager

Reporting to the General Manager, the role will be responsible to implement and execute the Group Business Improvement (BI) framework (policies, systems, practices, standards and procedures) aligned with the operational requirements in consultation with the management team. Lead and provide the required support to the operation to achieve business improvement projects in an integrated and coordinated way. Develop and track prioritised business improvement projects with the operation focused on sustainable integration into the operation.

TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Contribute to the development of the Business Improvement (BI) framework, systems and programs required for the implementation.

Develop the Operational Business Improvement plan aligned to the Group Business Improvement framework to align and support the achievement of the operation’s strategy.

Execute the Group Business Improvement conceptual framework, systems and programs at the operation.

Contribute Business Improvement input to the formulation of the General Manager’s (GM) Operational Plan.”

Provide input and comply with standards for the Business Improvement discipline.

Implement Business Improvement and regulatory standards and provide assurance to the GM and Lead Business Improvement on compliance to these standards.

Provide input and counter sign on the Business Improvement area of the Life of Mine Plan.

Ensure the portfolio of Business Improvement projects at the operation is prioritised and consistent with business strategy and can be completed with minimum undue or unplanned interference to operational activities to deliver maximum business benefit.

Responsible to facilitate the generation of ideas to increase throughput, efficiencies and productivity, to reduce cost and other business processes – these could include projects to be conducted.

Provide input to the budget for the operation in order to provide Business Improvement assurance to the GM and the PMO.

Ensure the portfolio of Business Improvement projects is planned, maintained and tracked with consideration of the available resources and ensure the priority projects are resourced with BI staff, appropriate BI tools/processes and that oversight and coaching is provided.

Develop own and control the budget for the area of responsibility.

Provide related expertise and Business Improvement skills to the operation and expand skill set of the operation; advising on business improvement solutions to enhance or ensure the effectiveness of the operation.

Ensure capacity of functional talent pool by coordinating, directing and leading Business Improvement talent within the operation.

Ensure capacity and bench strength of functional talent pool by coordinating, directing and leading graduate intern talent within the operation.

Engage internal and external stakeholders on business improvement related matters, and support the operation on business improvement related engagement.

Establish and maintain good working relationships and ensure effective / sound communication with departments.

Reporting, Monitoring & Evaluation, Audit: Ensure that all Business Improvement reporting is aligned with standards, guidelines and schedules.

Monitor and evaluate own department performance against established Business Improvement strategies, frameworks, systems and programme, and identify and advise on opportunities for improvement to provide assurance to the GM and Lead Business Improvement.

Participate in a sustainable process to identify, assess and rank Business Improvement risk as these relate to the operation, in order to promote a Business Improvement and risk-aware culture in business improvement, ensure that any potential impact is understood, and facilitate effective decision making, business improvement risk mitigation and provide this as input into the ERM program.

Contribute to the identification, analysis and interpretation of Business Improvement risks within the operation and contribute to the design and implementing of strategies and systems to mitigate risk and to prevent and reduce loss of the operation’s assets. Provide this as input into the ERM program.

Managing change to the portfolio to ensure the changes optimise business value at operational level.

Owner of the Business Improvement Risk Register and responsible for the Business Improvement risk process within the operation and contribute to the design and implementing of strategies and systems to mitigate risk and to prevent and reduce loss of the operation’s assets. Provide this as input into the ERM program.

Safety, Health and Environment: Model behaviour that is consistent with the Company Vision and Values.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or equivalent

Minimum of 10 years in the mining industry

5 years were in a senior/manager level

Experience in Business Improvement

Proven experience in managing projects

Computer Literacy and Microsoft Office Suite (Advanced)

Valid driver’s license

Desired Skills:

Management

Communication

Business improvement

