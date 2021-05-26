Business Intelligence Analyst at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
Provide support to the Business Intelligence team through the development of appropriate management information reports and analyses of client behaviour and business trends in order to provide management with real insight and perspective.
Experience
Minimum (if minimum qualification requirement not met):
- At least 3 years’ experience in a reporting/analysis role, including experience in and understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Statistics or Similar
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant post-graduate qualification in Statistics or Similar
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Knowledge and understanding of:
- Business Analysis & Requirements gathering
- Financial systems & procedures
- Database design principles
Ideal:
- Knowledge and understanding of:
- Operational environment
- Capitec Bank strategic objectives (i.e. productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service)
Skills
- Influencing Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Communications Skills
- Consultation skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
- Analytical Skills
- Business writing skills
- Reporting Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
Competencies
- Creating and Innovating_Displaying Creativity
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
- Creating and Innovating
- Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships
- Analysing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Relating and Networking
- Analysing_Solving Complex Problems
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Working with People_Building and Supporting Teams
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Clear criminal and credit record