Call Centre Agents X2 at Sentech

Sentech requires the services of dedicated Call Centre Agent to provide support to Sentech’s customers and prospective customers in the Call Centre, by interacting with customers in the spirit of customer focus, concentrating on best practice customer service management principles.

Candidates with prospects for success should have:

Matric, IT-related qualification – MSCE, Programming, IT Diploma, CCNA, MCSD, Cisco, MCSA and/ or Call Centre qualification or suitably qualified

Minimum of 1 years’ experience in an inbound and outbound

Call Centre systems knowledge

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office

Excellent customer relationship building skills

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Attention to detail – analytical abilities

Strong telephonic etiquette

The Job Outputs include the following:

Provide first level Call Centre support – answer and troubleshoot telephonic queries, e-mails and other media interactions from customers and provide solutions thereby reducing the effort customers must make

Operate Call Centre systems – logging of all calls information on the appropriate system

Conduct proactive maintenance/ customer incident management – keep customer informed of progress on incident/s

Service activations

Qualify sales leads from prospective customers

Liaise with NOC on operational issues

Liaise with management on High-level/ High-value escalations

Liaise with other departments regarding Call Centre matters

Generic competencies required:

Communication Skills

Numeric

Customer / Client Service and Support

Planning and Organising

Teamwork

Continuous Improvement

Problem Solving and Decision Making

Leadership / Management

Creative and Analytical thinking

Influencing, Persuasion and Negotiation

Emotional Intelligence

Operations management thinking

If you are interested and meet the required criteria as described above, please send your CV on/or before 04 June 2021

Appointment will be done in accordance with Employment Equity Plan of the organisation. People with disabilities will be given preferences and they are encouraged to apply. Medical examinations will be undertaken before successful appointment depending on the nature of the position.

Sentech reserves the right not to appoint

Desired Skills:

?Communication Skills

?Customer / Client Service and Support

?Operations management thinking

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

