Call Centre Agents X2 at Sentech

Sentech requires the services of dedicated Call Centre Agent to provide support to Sentech’s customers and prospective customers in the Call Centre, by interacting with customers in the spirit of customer focus, concentrating on best practice customer service management principles.
Candidates with prospects for success should have:
- Matric, IT-related qualification – MSCE, Programming, IT Diploma, CCNA, MCSD, Cisco, MCSA and/ or Call Centre qualification or suitably qualified
- Minimum of 1 years’ experience in an inbound and outbound
- Call Centre systems knowledge
- Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office
- Excellent customer relationship building skills
- Good interpersonal and communication skills
- Attention to detail – analytical abilities
- Strong telephonic etiquette
The Job Outputs include the following:
- Provide first level Call Centre support – answer and troubleshoot telephonic queries, e-mails and other media interactions from customers and provide solutions thereby reducing the effort customers must make
- Operate Call Centre systems – logging of all calls information on the appropriate system
- Conduct proactive maintenance/ customer incident management – keep customer informed of progress on incident/s
- Service activations
- Qualify sales leads from prospective customers
- Liaise with NOC on operational issues
- Liaise with management on High-level/ High-value escalations
- Liaise with other departments regarding Call Centre matters
Generic competencies required:
- Communication Skills
- Numeric
- Customer / Client Service and Support
- Planning and Organising
- Teamwork
- Continuous Improvement
- Problem Solving and Decision Making
- Leadership / Management
- Creative and Analytical thinking
- Influencing, Persuasion and Negotiation
- Emotional Intelligence
- Operations management thinking
If you are interested and meet the required criteria as described above, please send your CV on/or before 04 June 2021
Appointment will be done in accordance with Employment Equity Plan of the organisation. People with disabilities will be given preferences and they are encouraged to apply. Medical examinations will be undertaken before successful appointment depending on the nature of the position.
Sentech reserves the right not to appoint
Desired Skills:
- ?Communication Skills
- ?Customer / Client Service and Support
- ?Operations management thinking
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric