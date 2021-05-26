Campaign Manager (Influencer Marketing) (CPT Only) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Drive the creative strategy of marketing Influencers as the next Campaign Manager sought by a forward-thinking Branding Specialist. You will be responsible for Account Management with clients, Relationship Management with Influencers and operational tasks. You must have at least 5 years relevant work experience either in PR/Digital/Influence Marketing, understand the Social Media & Influence landscape, have Client Relationship experience, proficient with Project Management tools, Excel and PowerPoint. Only candidates located in Cape Town will be [URL Removed] with the Campaign Strategist, Project Manager, and Sales Team to design and innovative and successful Influencer marketing campaigns.

Plan the campaign (missions, calendar, boosting, contract negotiation with influencers, etc.).

Asset collection and production.

Campaign execution and monitoring – Ensure campaigns are closed off, that targets are being met and budgets are managed.

Execution – Setup campaigns in the system, interacting with Influencers.

Following up – making sure Influencers meet deadlines.

Act as a main point of contact with the client and guide them through the process and systems.

Initiate, develop, implement and evaluate operational strategies, projects and action plans in order to improve the effectiveness of client relationships.

Respond to clients needs and requirements with factual and accurate information.

Monitor, measure and report performance and apply continuous or innovative improvement.

Gather and process data specifically related to sales and advertising campaigns.

Operate as a team member in a diverse working environment.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must be already located in Cape Town. Candidates for relocation will not be considered.

Minimum 5 years of experience in a relevant field, in the PR / digital / influencer marketing industry.

Sound understanding of the Social Media and Influencer landscape.

Client relationship experience is essential.

Proficient with Microsoft Office tools, especially Excel and PowerPoint.

Solid attention to details.

Excellent time management.

Experience in working with structured project management tools and strict workflows.

Able to work independently within a small but extremely dynamic team.

English first language, any other language an asset.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

