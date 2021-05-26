Contact Center Manager at O’Brien Recruitment

Responsibilities include:

1. Initial and continued training of all call centre staff to ensure that they: understand internal

company process; are able to effectively use all company software essential to the provision

of legal advice; are in a position to professionally respond to all client queries, complaints

and legal issues; and are in a position to fulfil their day-to-day functions and responsibilities;

2. Evaluating and monitoring staff performance;

3. Ensuring continued compliance with Service Level Agreements;

4. Day-to-day operational requirements for the successful running and management of a

professional call centre;

5. Managing escalated complaints and ensuring timeous turnaround times;

6. Weekly reporting to higher management on staff and contact centre performance.

Candidate Requirements:

1. Experience in a legal services contact centre managerial/leadership position;

2. a degree/diploma in a relatable field;

3. proficiency with call centre technology, namely software applications, and phone systems;

4. excellent writing and communication skills;

5. good management and organisational skills;

6. exceptional people and customer service skills;

7. proficient in English;

8. problem-solving skills that will allow you to adopt a logical, step-by-step process to working

with software systems and providing solutions.

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Contact Centre Manager for a company based in the Constantia area. The ideal candidate must a degree/diploma in a relatable field and 4- 6 year’s experience with call centre technology, namely software applications, and phone systems.

