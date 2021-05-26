Contact Center Manager at O’Brien Recruitment

Responsibilities include:
1. Initial and continued training of all call centre staff to ensure that they: understand internal
company process; are able to effectively use all company software essential to the provision
of legal advice; are in a position to professionally respond to all client queries, complaints
and legal issues; and are in a position to fulfil their day-to-day functions and responsibilities;
2. Evaluating and monitoring staff performance;
3. Ensuring continued compliance with Service Level Agreements;
4. Day-to-day operational requirements for the successful running and management of a
professional call centre;
5. Managing escalated complaints and ensuring timeous turnaround times;
6. Weekly reporting to higher management on staff and contact centre performance.
Candidate Requirements:
1. Experience in a legal services contact centre managerial/leadership position;
2. a degree/diploma in a relatable field;
3. proficiency with call centre technology, namely software applications, and phone systems;
4. excellent writing and communication skills;
5. good management and organisational skills;
6. exceptional people and customer service skills;
7. proficient in English;
8. problem-solving skills that will allow you to adopt a logical, step-by-step process to working
with software systems and providing solutions.
About The Employer:
We are currently recruiting for a Contact Centre Manager for a company based in the Constantia area.