Customer Complaints Agent at O’Brien Recruitment

May 26, 2021

Customer Support:

  • Provide telephonic customer support and respond to emails Address telephonic complaints and general queries in a professional manner and in line with set standards
  • Adhere to sound written communication principles Maintain customer service standards and promote a positive image of the Company Escalate complaints/enquiries/information to relevant operational level
  • Ensure complaints/questions are answered/resolved in a reasonable time-frame Follow-up on customer enquiries and complaints, if applicable Address complaints referred by Social Media Department and provide written and verbal feedback, according to set standards

Mobile and web product user support:

  • Maintain up-to-date knowledge on relevant e-product information (e.g. Air Time redemption, mobile coupon redemption, etc.) and address queries accordingly
  • Follow-up on customer complaints.

Administration:

  • Log all incoming calls on a Customer Feedback CRM system, according to set guidelines in real time
  • Ensure all captured information is accurate and complete
  • Report incidents according to set guidelines
  • Maintain quality control principles and recommend process improvements

Customer Service:

  • Meet client expectations and maintain quality customer service principles
  • Address customer complaints and provide necessary feedback
  • Adhere to professional telephone etiquette and principles
  • Maintain confidentiality

Requirements:

  • Matric (Grade 12)
  • 3 years + Consumer complaint resolution environment is essential
  • 3 years + Inbound and outbound call centre
  • Retail complaints experience would be advantageous
  • 3 years world-class customer service principles

