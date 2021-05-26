Cyber Security Architect

May 26, 2021

Role purpose:

Defining Technology Security Architecture & Design in order to:

  • To ensure Security is embedded in IT System and Network Infrastructure (Mobile and Fix) including planning, designing, building and reviewing cycle
  • To define, implement and efficiently maintain Tech Sec controls and requirements across Technology
  • To ensure compliance with Legal and Regulatory requirements
  • To fulfil Key Customers obligations and Stakeholders expectation
  • To ensure timely delivery of Tech Security consultancy and support for Projects

Key accountabilities and decision ownership:

  • Assist in planning, researching and designing robust security architectures for any IT Systems and Networks (mobile and fix) project
  • Work with Senior Architecture Specialist to develop Tech Security controls and requirements for IT Systems and Networks (mobile and fix)
  • Provide Tech Security consultancy for Technology and business projects
  • Develop and document Tech Security controls and requirements for IT Systems and Networks (mobile and fix)
  • Support Tech Security awareness programs and educational efforts
  • Provide accurate and timely reporting of architectural solutions, risk findings and propose remediation and mitigation options.
  • Facilitate solution compliance to security, privacy, and regulatory needs

Minimum Requirements:

– specialist level security experience with overarching cyber security architecture or design experience. Preferably between 3 – 5 years security experience. Cloud Security experience will be a major bonus.

