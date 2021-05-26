Cyber Security Architect

Role purpose:

Defining Technology Security Architecture & Design in order to:

To ensure Security is embedded in IT System and Network Infrastructure (Mobile and Fix) including planning, designing, building and reviewing cycle

To define, implement and efficiently maintain Tech Sec controls and requirements across Technology

To ensure compliance with Legal and Regulatory requirements

To fulfil Key Customers obligations and Stakeholders expectation

To ensure timely delivery of Tech Security consultancy and support for Projects

Key accountabilities and decision ownership:

Assist in planning, researching and designing robust security architectures for any IT Systems and Networks (mobile and fix) project

Work with Senior Architecture Specialist to develop Tech Security controls and requirements for IT Systems and Networks (mobile and fix)

Provide Tech Security consultancy for Technology and business projects

Develop and document Tech Security controls and requirements for IT Systems and Networks (mobile and fix)

Support Tech Security awareness programs and educational efforts

Provide accurate and timely reporting of architectural solutions, risk findings and propose remediation and mitigation options.

Facilitate solution compliance to security, privacy, and regulatory needs

Minimum Requirements:

– specialist level security experience with overarching cyber security architecture or design experience. Preferably between 3 – 5 years security experience. Cloud Security experience will be a major bonus.

Learn more/Apply for this position