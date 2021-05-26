Cyber Security Architect

Role purpose:
Defining Technology Security Architecture & Design in order to:
- To ensure Security is embedded in IT System and Network Infrastructure (Mobile and Fix) including planning, designing, building and reviewing cycle
- To define, implement and efficiently maintain Tech Sec controls and requirements across Technology
- To ensure compliance with Legal and Regulatory requirements
- To fulfil Key Customers obligations and Stakeholders expectation
- To ensure timely delivery of Tech Security consultancy and support for Projects
Key accountabilities and decision ownership:
- Assist in planning, researching and designing robust security architectures for any IT Systems and Networks (mobile and fix) project
- Work with Senior Architecture Specialist to develop Tech Security controls and requirements for IT Systems and Networks (mobile and fix)
- Provide Tech Security consultancy for Technology and business projects
- Develop and document Tech Security controls and requirements for IT Systems and Networks (mobile and fix)
- Support Tech Security awareness programs and educational efforts
- Provide accurate and timely reporting of architectural solutions, risk findings and propose remediation and mitigation options.
- Facilitate solution compliance to security, privacy, and regulatory needs
Minimum Requirements:
– specialist level security experience with overarching cyber security architecture or design experience. Preferably between 3 – 5 years security experience. Cloud Security experience will be a major bonus.