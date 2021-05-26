Data Centre Specialist at Rittal

May 26, 2021

The position is for a IT Sales Representative, and must have knowledge of IT products ( Racks, Monitoring, Cooling and Power).
A solution architect with sales experience.

Job Spec:

Accountability:

The IT Senior Solutions Architect / Product Manager is accountable to the Managing Director with regards to all his/her functions.

General Objective:

He/she is responsible for the development and the management of the new channel partners and end user of IT Infrastructure components and systems in the defined market. He/she is responsible for the development of sales strategy and plan for the defined region and market to archive sales target and grow the market share.

Responsibility:

The IT Systems Engineer person carries the total responsibility for the allocated sales budget. The main duties include inter alia the following:

  • Responsible for compiling and meeting the respective sales budget;
  • Responsible for sales of the Rittal IT Infrastructure range of products;
  • Draw up a sales forecasts spanning a four-month period;
  • Develop strategic sales plan to ensure the attainment of the sales goals ;
  • Develop new IT channel partners ;
  • Responsible for client contact lists, capturing of project and product sale opportunities and forecasting in the companies CRM tool;
  • Constantly monitor opposition pricing and product enhancements and report back to product management;
  • Responsible for the profitability of your budget;
  • Compile and implementation of a Strategic Sales Plan – for the allocated region or account;
  • Responsible for the selling of excess stock;
  • Responsible for the competence training of one’s self;
  • Promotional campaigns together with marketing and product management;
  • Assist with any customer related problems;
  • Develop new market and customer base;
  • Create and conduct proposal presentations;
  • Ensure that all processes associated with the sales environment are up to date and followed;
  • Assist with any problem-solving request from a customer;
  • Adhere to all company policies, procedures and business ethics and ensure that they are communicated and implemented by his/her team;
  • Provide quotations and proposals for IT Infrastructure solutions
  • Reporting on weekly activities and sales opportunities
  • Assist in any job related tasks as required by the company from time to time
  • Reporting to Germany
  • Stocks

  • Solution

  • Design

  • Promotion: Plan and Support of sales force
  • Technical Support
  • Training of Channels

Measureable Objectives:

  • Meeting the IT Department Target;
  • Meeting the gross profits set by the company;
  • Forecasting to an accuracy of 90-95%;
  • Achieving what is set out in the strategic marketing plan.

Qualifications & Experience:

  • National Diploma in Electrical Engineering or similar;
  • Network Engineering and ICT based qualification advantageous;
  • 2 – 3 years sales experience in the IT Sector;
  • Strong understanding of customer and marketing dynamics.
  • Design and sales experience of IT Date Centres would be advantageous
  • Experience in developing and deploying sales Channel Strategies would be advantageous

Attributes:

  • Strong problem solving skills and team player attributes;
  • Good communication and presentation skills;
  • Autonomous and attention to detail essential;
  • Commitment to deliveries;
  • Able to work under pressure;
  • Self-motivated, ambitious and career orientated.

The salary is subject to CTC and has potencial to earn a quaterly Inventive bonus.

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • IT product
  • Technical

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Fuel Allowance
  • Vehicle Allowance
  • Pension Fund

