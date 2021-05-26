Data Centre Specialist at Rittal

The position is for a IT Sales Representative, and must have knowledge of IT products ( Racks, Monitoring, Cooling and Power).

A solution architect with sales experience.

Job Spec:

Accountability:

The IT Senior Solutions Architect / Product Manager is accountable to the Managing Director with regards to all his/her functions.

General Objective:

He/she is responsible for the development and the management of the new channel partners and end user of IT Infrastructure components and systems in the defined market. He/she is responsible for the development of sales strategy and plan for the defined region and market to archive sales target and grow the market share.

Responsibility:

The IT Systems Engineer person carries the total responsibility for the allocated sales budget. The main duties include inter alia the following:

Responsible for compiling and meeting the respective sales budget;

Responsible for sales of the Rittal IT Infrastructure range of products;

Draw up a sales forecasts spanning a four-month period;

Develop strategic sales plan to ensure the attainment of the sales goals ;

Develop new IT channel partners ;

Responsible for client contact lists, capturing of project and product sale opportunities and forecasting in the companies CRM tool;

Constantly monitor opposition pricing and product enhancements and report back to product management;

Responsible for the profitability of your budget;

Compile and implementation of a Strategic Sales Plan – for the allocated region or account;

Responsible for the selling of excess stock;

Responsible for the competence training of one’s self;

Promotional campaigns together with marketing and product management;

Assist with any customer related problems;

Develop new market and customer base;

Create and conduct proposal presentations;

Ensure that all processes associated with the sales environment are up to date and followed;

Assist with any problem-solving request from a customer;

Adhere to all company policies, procedures and business ethics and ensure that they are communicated and implemented by his/her team;

Provide quotations and proposals for IT Infrastructure solutions

Reporting on weekly activities and sales opportunities

Assist in any job related tasks as required by the company from time to time

Reporting to Germany

Stocks

Solution

Design

Promotion: Plan and Support of sales force

Technical Support

Training of Channels

Measureable Objectives:

Meeting the IT Department Target;

Meeting the gross profits set by the company;

Forecasting to an accuracy of 90-95%;

Achieving what is set out in the strategic marketing plan.

Qualifications & Experience:

National Diploma in Electrical Engineering or similar;

Network Engineering and ICT based qualification advantageous;

2 – 3 years sales experience in the IT Sector;

Strong understanding of customer and marketing dynamics.

Design and sales experience of IT Date Centres would be advantageous

Experience in developing and deploying sales Channel Strategies would be advantageous

Attributes:

Strong problem solving skills and team player attributes;

Good communication and presentation skills;

Autonomous and attention to detail essential;

Commitment to deliveries;

Able to work under pressure;

Self-motivated, ambitious and career orientated.

The salary is subject to CTC and has potencial to earn a quaterly Inventive bonus.

Desired Skills:

Sales

IT product

Technical

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Fuel Allowance

Vehicle Allowance

Pension Fund

