Data Centre Specialist at Rittal

The position is for a IT Sales Representative, and must have knowledge of IT products ( Racks, Monitoring, Cooling and Power).
A solution architect with sales experience.
Job Spec:
Accountability:
The IT Senior Solutions Architect / Product Manager is accountable to the Managing Director with regards to all his/her functions.
General Objective:
He/she is responsible for the development and the management of the new channel partners and end user of IT Infrastructure components and systems in the defined market. He/she is responsible for the development of sales strategy and plan for the defined region and market to archive sales target and grow the market share.
Responsibility:
The IT Systems Engineer person carries the total responsibility for the allocated sales budget. The main duties include inter alia the following:
- Responsible for compiling and meeting the respective sales budget;
- Responsible for sales of the Rittal IT Infrastructure range of products;
- Draw up a sales forecasts spanning a four-month period;
- Develop strategic sales plan to ensure the attainment of the sales goals ;
- Develop new IT channel partners ;
- Responsible for client contact lists, capturing of project and product sale opportunities and forecasting in the companies CRM tool;
- Constantly monitor opposition pricing and product enhancements and report back to product management;
- Responsible for the profitability of your budget;
- Compile and implementation of a Strategic Sales Plan – for the allocated region or account;
- Responsible for the selling of excess stock;
- Responsible for the competence training of one’s self;
- Promotional campaigns together with marketing and product management;
- Assist with any customer related problems;
- Develop new market and customer base;
- Create and conduct proposal presentations;
- Ensure that all processes associated with the sales environment are up to date and followed;
- Assist with any problem-solving request from a customer;
- Adhere to all company policies, procedures and business ethics and ensure that they are communicated and implemented by his/her team;
- Provide quotations and proposals for IT Infrastructure solutions
- Reporting on weekly activities and sales opportunities
- Assist in any job related tasks as required by the company from time to time
- Reporting to Germany
- Stocks
-
Solution
-
Design
- Promotion: Plan and Support of sales force
- Technical Support
- Training of Channels
Measureable Objectives:
- Meeting the IT Department Target;
- Meeting the gross profits set by the company;
- Forecasting to an accuracy of 90-95%;
- Achieving what is set out in the strategic marketing plan.
Qualifications & Experience:
- National Diploma in Electrical Engineering or similar;
- Network Engineering and ICT based qualification advantageous;
- 2 – 3 years sales experience in the IT Sector;
- Strong understanding of customer and marketing dynamics.
- Design and sales experience of IT Date Centres would be advantageous
- Experience in developing and deploying sales Channel Strategies would be advantageous
Attributes:
- Strong problem solving skills and team player attributes;
- Good communication and presentation skills;
- Autonomous and attention to detail essential;
- Commitment to deliveries;
- Able to work under pressure;
- Self-motivated, ambitious and career orientated.
The salary is subject to CTC and has potencial to earn a quaterly Inventive bonus.
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- IT product
- Technical
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Fuel Allowance
- Vehicle Allowance
- Pension Fund