Data Qlt Improv Mentor: Project PrEP FTC Wits RHI

A Data Quality Improvement Mentor: Project PrEP (Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortiums Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) in Port Elizabeth – Eastern Cape.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional, and global stakeholders.

Main purpose of the job

To Support the monitoring, evaluation, reporting, and data quality functions of the Project PrEP

Perform quality assurance activities in accordance with the Project Quality Assurance Plan and Oversee Electronic and paper-based Data Capturing process including query resolution

Location

Motherwell, Port Elizabeth

Key performance areas

Collect and review weekly dispatches and implement data cleaning plans

Collect and review weekly data for all indicators

Capture missing data where applicable

Compare data entered with source documents and make necessary corrections to information entered

Participate in the implementation of M&E needs assessments for the specific sub-districts

Review data to identify gaps in the site and sub-district M&E systems

Develop M&E interventions in response to the specific needs and priorities of the sub-district

Develop a work plan and timelines for addressing the identified needs and priorities

Follow through with action plans and data clean-up activities resulting from assessments

Support the implementation of the proposed activities in the cluster

Establish/participate in sub-district and site-level data quality forums

Participate in site level and sub-district data review meetings (to support data use)

Plan and conduct regular site visits to conduct data quality assessments and ascertain data-related issues

Required minimum education and training

Honours degree (or equivalent) in M&E, Public Health, Statistics, Population Studies (Demography), Economics or related/relevant field

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Experience working at various levels of data collection and maintaining data systems

Thorough with good attention to detail

Ordered and systematic with a tendency to adhere to protocols

Good administrative skills are required together with proficiency in Microsoft Office

Experience with DHIS preferred

Able to work to deadlines

Required minimum work experience

2-3 years of experience working with data quality systems and/or data capturing

2 years of experience in public health-related monitoring and evaluation programmes

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 03 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

