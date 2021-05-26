Diesel Mechanic

Reporting to the Engineering Foreman, the role will be responsible for the installation, maintenance, fault finding and repair of Mechanical / Trackless Mobile Machinery (TMM) equipment within the Mechanical/TMM discipline according to sound engineering practice and equipment specifications.
TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Provide subject matter expertise and skills in area of responsibility; advising on solutions to enhance or ensure the effectiveness of the department/section.
- Identify spares requirements and order according to departmental procedures.
- Develop, modify, construct and install related equipment required for the safe operation of all engineering equipment.
- Conduct regular safety inspections and initiate corrective action if necessary.
- Investigate, diagnose and perform trade related maintenance and repair of equipment and machinery according to the maintenance requirements.
- Report all defects and breakdowns on equipment and machinery to the supervisor.
- Reports faults and unsafe conditions to the Central Control Room.
- Responsible for the management of consumable stock levels (amongst others, spares and hydro carbons).
- Assist Foreman in executing his/his duties as and when required.
- Conduct planned task observations.
- Perform standby duties and attend to breakdowns.
- Communicate with clients and supervisors to inform on maintenance activities performed and re-start of equipment.
- Responsible for overhead crane maintenance if applicable
- Responsible for conveyer maintenance if applicable
- Assist the engineering teams when setting up project plans.
- Strip, analyse and inspect failures to determine root cause and prevent recurrences.
- Repair and replace worn and defective parts and reassemble mechanical components, referring to service manuals.
- Responsible for erecting machines and equipment on-site.
- Responsible for the overhauling and repairing of mechanical parts and fluid power equipment.
- Responsible for the maintenance of mechanical equipment.
- Responsible to operate and maintain standby generator.
- Dismantle and remove machine assemblies, transmissions, steering mechanisms and other components, and check parts
- Detect and diagnose faults in machines and parts.
- Assemble machine components and fit parts after being repaired.
- Service machinery for optimal availability and performance.
- Perform standby duties and attend to breakdowns.
- Conduct on-the-job training for allocated apprentices.
- Establish and maintain good working relationships and effective / sound communication systems within the Engineering Function and operation.
- Takes cognisance of and adhere to Company policies, procedures and relevant legislation. Manage and report on non compliance issues.
- Comply with legal and Mine safety standards and procedures in all work performed according to the Mine Health and Safety Act.
- Model behaviour that is consistent with the Company Vision and Values. Manage and report on non compliance issues.
- Perform risk assessments (Mini) and participates in risk assessments (Activity based).
Provide Input to risk assessments, safe work procedures and Planned Task Observations, monitor, train and implement all codes of practice, policies, procedures, risk assessments and standards and ensure all are in place for the effective management of safe working conditions in terms of related area of responsibilities and legal requirements.
Effective Team Player:
- Maintain and manage healthy relationships within own team and across teams.
- Responsible to provide support to team within area of responsibility.
- Responsible to share knowledge and skills with co-workers.
- Responsible to use communication and feedback channels effectively.
- Effective Self Management: Responsible for managing own work performance and completing tasks as per set timelines and standards.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Grade 10 and N3.
- Diesel Mechanic Trade Certificate through a recognised institution and apprenticeship**
- Minimum 5 years’ post Apprenticeship qualification experience.
- Minimum 5 years Winder related experience where applicable.
- Experience in an Underground and or Surface Trackless Mining environment as applicable.
- Computer Literacy and Microsoft Office Suite.
Desired Skills:
- N3
- Trackless Mining
- Winder
- Surface Mining
- Underground mining