ESG Specialist

Requirements:
- Masters degree in the ESG related field or related qualification
- Experience on ESG integration will be advantageous
- Understanding of Investments/Investment policy and active ownership
- At least 4+ years experience in a ESG role
- Experience in a leadership role and demonstrated supervisory capacity
- Corporate governance, ESG, Responsible investing, Capital markets
- Working knowledge of BBBEE issues
- Good Understanding of ESG principles
- Environmental Impact Assessment (NEMA Compliance)
- ISO14001 Environmental Management Systems
- Preferred Body / Association: Institute of Directors, Chartered Institute of Secretaries, IAIA (SA) International Association for Impact Assessments (South Africa), registered with a professional body.
Duties:
- Develop knowledge management at deal level
- Develop ESG knowledge management process
- Develop and implement knowledge management tools
- Assist in developing ESG policy, guidelines and frameworks
- Prepare and present ESG outcomes on portfolio companies
- Ensure ESG issues are built into investment decision-making process
- Training deal teams on ESG issues
- Train investee companies on ESG issues
- Develop and implement knowledge management process on ESG matters