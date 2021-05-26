ESG Specialist

Requirements:

  • Masters degree in the ESG related field or related qualification
  • Experience on ESG integration will be advantageous
  • Understanding of Investments/Investment policy and active ownership
  • At least 4+ years experience in a ESG role
  • Experience in a leadership role and demonstrated supervisory capacity
  • Corporate governance, ESG, Responsible investing, Capital markets
  • Working knowledge of BBBEE issues
  • Good Understanding of ESG principles
  • Environmental Impact Assessment (NEMA Compliance)
  • ISO14001 Environmental Management Systems
  • Preferred Body / Association: Institute of Directors, Chartered Institute of Secretaries, IAIA (SA) International Association for Impact Assessments (South Africa), registered with a professional body.

Duties:

  • Develop knowledge management at deal level
  • Develop ESG knowledge management process
  • Develop and implement knowledge management tools
  • Assist in developing ESG policy, guidelines and frameworks
  • Prepare and present ESG outcomes on portfolio companies
  • Ensure ESG issues are built into investment decision-making process
  • Training deal teams on ESG issues
  • Train investee companies on ESG issues
  • Develop and implement knowledge management process on ESG matters

