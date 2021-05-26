External Sales Representative

Our client in the construction retail sector is looking for a Sales Representative to provide an external presence in the company in the building material market for the company, following up on contacts for new business as well as providing an external link between the store and the existing customer base. Applicants must have intermediate experience with MItek software.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Conducting Cold Calls to new customers

Attaining monthly Sales Budgets

Follow up on orders and Quotations

Resolve customer queries

Manage Admin function

Perform Sales and Customer Satisfaction function

Advice customers

Requirements:

Grade 12

Minimum of 5 years’ of selling experience

Basic computer skills

Must be at Intermediate level with at least 1 to 2 years’ experience on the Mitek program*

Desired Skills:

mitek

Computer Skills

Sales

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

