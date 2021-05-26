External Sales Representative

Our client in the construction retail sector is looking for a Sales Representative to provide an external presence in the company in the building material market for the company, following up on contacts for new business as well as providing an external link between the store and the existing customer base. Applicants must have intermediate experience with MItek software.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Conducting Cold Calls to new customers
- Attaining monthly Sales Budgets
- Follow up on orders and Quotations
- Resolve customer queries
- Manage Admin function
- Perform Sales and Customer Satisfaction function
- Advice customers
Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Minimum of 5 years’ of selling experience
- Basic computer skills
- Must be at Intermediate level with at least 1 to 2 years’ experience on the Mitek program*
Desired Skills:
- mitek
- Computer Skills
- Sales
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate