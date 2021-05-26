Fleet Controller

Job Description:

Ensure that the correct driver is on the correct vehicle and that the manifest corresponds.

– Ensure that the vehicles have the assistants to complete the task.

– Make sure that drivers are on time, presentable, dressed in Company uniform or contract Company uniform (when applicable).

– Make sure that drivers return with the correct documentation and that paper work handed in is complete and correct. Ensure that drivers adhere to the Company policies and procedures through the necessary disciplinary action for non-compliance.

– Responsible for all Company vehicles and trailers under your control.

– Monitor the drivers diesel consumption report on a daily basis and communicate unacceptable diesel consumption to the branch manager.

– When a driver reports late from a collection or delivery or after 19h00, he must provide valid reasons in writing and communicate this to the branch manager immediately.

– Ensure that a vehicle checklist is handed in for every vehicle, every day the vehicle is being used.

– Complete accurate service reports.

– Spot check licenses of drivers, COFs and service stickers every week ensuring vehicles are licensed and COFed.

– Ensures that all vehicles under your control and out on the road is within its service limit and legally licensed.

Breakdowns are to be reported to the branch manager, operations manager and/or workshop manager immediately.

– Control and make sure on board trolleys and other equipment are accounted for.

– Check all vehicles under your control on a daily, weekly basis for any new damage or defects, also ensuring the cleanliness of the cabs.

Any new damage or defects must be reported to the branch manager and the workshop manager immediately. You should establish what happened and who was responsible for the damage.

– Should note down all damage or defects before handing over a vehicle to a new driver along with the Driver. Driver will have to sign off on the vehicle and it damages or defects. Record of this will be kept at all times.

– Report any vehicle with previous damage to the branch manager immediately

Job Requirements:

Matric

2-3 Years Transportation experience

Transportation experience

Learn more/Apply for this position