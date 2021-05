Graphic Designer

Our client based in Erasmia is looking for a Junior Graphic Designer.

Salary R4000 – R5000 pm.

Graduates are welcome.

Requirements:

Matric

Relevant degree / Qualification

Corla and Photoshop experience.

Desired Skills:

Graphic Designer

Coral

Photoshop

Graphic

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

