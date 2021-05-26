HEAD OF PROGRAMS – HEALTH SECTOR at Well-established Non-Profit in HIV field

This well-established Non-Profit organization is looking to appoint the HEAD OF PROGRAMS, who will lead in the technical design and implementation of HIV/AIDS, Sexual Reproductive Health and related public health services projects and the implementation of key projects within this sector. This is a role demanding Medical expertise not just program managment. Ideally a Medical Doctor or Masters degree in Public Health is required.

The essence and key focus of this role is to conceptualise develop and implement client-centred programming. You will be part of the Senior Management team reporting to the COO, and also part of a multi-disciplinary team with key partners and stakeholders both strategically and operationally.

The ideal candidate will offer:-

Goal, target-driven project management with well written protocols for new programmes or extensions of existing ones

Development of strategic plans based in funder, government and organizational requirements

Ensure systems and processes are in place to deliver high quality care and prevention services.

expertise in strengthening the service provision through development of staff and key personnel, for current and future projects, sound understanding and experience of working closely with the South African Department of Health services and structures.

Experience in working with major international donors such as PEPFAR, USAID, DFID, the Global Fund, BMGF, and others, and being able to write grant proposals, control budgets, and give accurate and relevant reporting as required by these entities.

Strong relationship building and management of all internal and external relationships pertaining to success of this portfolio

Experience with a strong emphasis on good governance and high ethical standards in all respects

The successful candidate will have the following :

MBCHB or related Masters degree in Public Health with at least seven (7) years of Public Health / Clinical work and, in particular, technical program design and implementation.

At least five (5) years of staff management, and a proven record of strengthening team capacity and level of responsibility.

Proven expertise in design and implementation of integrated HIV/Sexual Reproductive Health clinical service delivery programs.

Previous experience of close relationships with international donors

Research experience in Public Health Services preferably in HIV and Sexual Reproductive Health

Excellent communication skills and ability with strong capacity for imparting relevant information to audiences, teams, communities, and all relevant parties within a range of cultures and backgrounds.

Strong ability to garner trust among the project team and related stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

Medical experience in HIV/Aids and an ability to design strong systems in HIV programs

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

About The Employer:

Proactive, energetic style of person required to help to build the expansion of HIV programs especially in the female youth sector. Included in the programs are also projects supporting Gender and Mens Health issues.

