Human Capital Officer at Mustek

To provide an efficient HR support service to the organisation by implementing relevant HR initiatives that address and provide short to long-term human capital needs and functionality to ensure a motivated and directed workforce thats able to function effectively and fulfil the needs of the [URL Removed] & Selection:

Ensure compliance with policy and legal framework.

Maintain accurate records and documentation in line with policy.

Unsure accurate and legally complaint job specifications.

Ensure positions are advertised and communicated effectively and appropriately in terms of relevant legislation including Company policy.

Ensure integration of EE and BBBEE initiatives when recruiting.

Liaise with key stakeholders when requisitions are received to ensure due process.

Ensure approval of requisitions by relevant stakeholders.

Ensure background checks, reference checks and other screening requirements is applied as required by policy.

Advise on currency and policy changes in terms of recruitment.

Understand and know relevant policies and legislation involved in the recruitment process.

Engage with recruitment platforms and use them effectively to recruit, to advertise available jobs, to source CVs, etc.

Utilise effective interview techniques and selection methodology in line with HR best practice, Company policy and relevant legislation.

Advise on recruitment and selection best [URL Removed] and Development:

Ensure compliance with relevant legislation including but not limited to SDA and SDLA.

Ensure sound training and development process, documentation, and administration.

Ensure training agreements are actioned in line with policy.

Capture all training activities.

Send monthly training report to the [URL Removed] Maintenance:

Ensure HR modules on SAGE are captured currently by capturing all relevant data.

Maintain the system regularly.

Pull out HR reports on the system and send to relevant [URL Removed] and Experience:

Matric.

Qualification in HR or human sciences field: diploma/degree.

At least 3 years experience in a related [URL Removed] and Knowledge:

Excellent administration.

Superior telephone etiquette.

Excellent communication.

Good supervisory/leadership.

Good networking .

Excellent organising.

Good problem-solving.

Good time management.

Good conflict management.

Strong computer literacy especially in Microsoft applications.

Solid knowledge of general administrative processes.

Solid knowledge of HR principles, processes and procedures.

Basic understanding of budget systems and controls.

Basic understanding of organisational business processes and procedures.

Good knowledge of relevant organisational policies.

Solid understanding of relevant legislation.