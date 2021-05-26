Human Capital Officer at Mustek

May 26, 2021

To provide an efficient HR support service to the organisation by implementing relevant HR initiatives that address and provide short to long-term human capital needs and functionality to ensure a motivated and directed workforce thats able to function effectively and fulfil the needs of the [URL Removed] & Selection:

  • Ensure compliance with policy and legal framework.
  • Maintain accurate records and documentation in line with policy.
  • Unsure accurate and legally complaint job specifications.
  • Ensure positions are advertised and communicated effectively and appropriately in terms of relevant legislation including Company policy.
  • Ensure integration of EE and BBBEE initiatives when recruiting.
  • Liaise with key stakeholders when requisitions are received to ensure due process.
  • Ensure approval of requisitions by relevant stakeholders.
  • Ensure background checks, reference checks and other screening requirements is applied as required by policy.
  • Advise on currency and policy changes in terms of recruitment.
  • Understand and know relevant policies and legislation involved in the recruitment process.
  • Engage with recruitment platforms and use them effectively to recruit, to advertise available jobs, to source CVs, etc.
  • Utilise effective interview techniques and selection methodology in line with HR best practice, Company policy and relevant legislation.
  • Advise on recruitment and selection best [URL Removed] and Development:
  • Ensure compliance with relevant legislation including but not limited to SDA and SDLA.
  • Ensure sound training and development process, documentation, and administration.
  • Ensure training agreements are actioned in line with policy.
  • Capture all training activities.
  • Send monthly training report to the [URL Removed] Maintenance:
  • Ensure HR modules on SAGE are captured currently by capturing all relevant data.
  • Maintain the system regularly.
  • Pull out HR reports on the system and send to relevant [URL Removed] and Experience:
  • Matric.
  • Qualification in HR or human sciences field: diploma/degree.
  • At least 3 years experience in a related [URL Removed] and Knowledge:
  • Excellent administration.
  • Superior telephone etiquette.
  • Excellent communication.
  • Good supervisory/leadership.
  • Good networking .
  • Excellent organising.
  • Good problem-solving.
  • Good time management.
  • Good conflict management.
  • Strong computer literacy especially in Microsoft applications.
  • Solid knowledge of general administrative processes.
  • Solid knowledge of HR principles, processes and procedures.
  • Basic understanding of budget systems and controls.
  • Basic understanding of organisational business processes and procedures.
  • Good knowledge of relevant organisational policies.
  • Solid understanding of relevant legislation.
  • Excellent understanding of key business plans.

    About The Employer:

    To provide an efficient HR support service to the organisation by implementing relevant HR initiatives that address and provide short to long-term human capital needs and functionality to ensure a motivated and directed workforce thats able to function effectively and fulfil the needs of the organisation.

    Learn more/Apply for this position