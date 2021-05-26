Human Resource Development Manager – FMCG

Job Description:
The HRD Manager will be responsible for developing the company’s human capital to facilitate the achievement of present and future organizational objectives.
Key performance areas will include:
- Aligning learning strategies and interventions to create a competent and effective talent pool.
- Management of job descriptions, identifying skills and knowledge gaps and performance management.
- Fostering a culture of learning and development to support career pathing and succession planning.
- Ensuring that skills development regulatory compliance is achieved along with the effective utilization of skills development grant funding opportunities.
Job Requirements:
- The minimum academic requirement is a relevant a 3-year tertiary qualification combined with at least 8 years’ experience and a visible track record of success in a Human Resource Development Department preferably having served in a leadership role with the accountabilities that correlate to the above mentioned KPA’s.
- The successful candidate must be able to translate strategic human capital goals into effective deliverable outcomes across all areas of the business.
- Will be an exceptional communicator, able to interact across all levels of the organization and be a supportive team member.
- Have strong project management skills with a focus on attention to detail and meeting deadlines.