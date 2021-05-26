Human Resource Development Manager – FMCG

Job Description:

The HRD Manager will be responsible for developing the company’s human capital to facilitate the achievement of present and future organizational objectives.

Key performance areas will include:

Aligning learning strategies and interventions to create a competent and effective talent pool.

Management of job descriptions, identifying skills and knowledge gaps and performance management.

Fostering a culture of learning and development to support career pathing and succession planning.

Ensuring that skills development regulatory compliance is achieved along with the effective utilization of skills development grant funding opportunities.

Job Requirements:

The minimum academic requirement is a relevant a 3-year tertiary qualification combined with at least 8 years’ experience and a visible track record of success in a Human Resource Development Department preferably having served in a leadership role with the accountabilities that correlate to the above mentioned KPA’s.

The successful candidate must be able to translate strategic human capital goals into effective deliverable outcomes across all areas of the business.

Will be an exceptional communicator, able to interact across all levels of the organization and be a supportive team member.

Have strong project management skills with a focus on attention to detail and meeting deadlines.

Learn more/Apply for this position