ICT Manager – Mining Sector

We are looking to connect with ICT Managers with experience in the mining sector for a client in the Johannesburg North area.

Desired Skills:

Relevant Tertiary Qualification

10-15 years professional experience

Cyber Security Experience

ICT project Management experience

Experience in the mining sector (in a similar role)

Residing in Gauteng & willing to work in Johannesburg North.

Valid Driver’s license

About The Employer:

