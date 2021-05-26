IOS Developer – Pretoria – R900k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you seeking an environment to exercise your technical expertise?

We are on the hunt for a Mobile developer who is skilled in using IOS applications such as Swift and Xcode to join their team based in Pretoria.

You will be required to Reviews others code to ensure delivery of high-quality functionality and participate in an environment of learning; Aide in training and mentoring of new and junior staff; Supply detailed work estimates on a task-based level and Work with design team to implement user interfaces

Key Skills:

5+ years of experience in mobile development: Swift, XCode

4+ years of experience in general software development

Ability to troubleshoot issues/bugs in their code

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written and communicate with both clients and team members in a professional and courteous manner

Able to follow verbal and written directions/communications

Highly adaptable

Must have ability to work in a team environment

Duties:

Able to build native iOS applications using Swift and Xcode

Experience in Android development a plus

Good debugging skills

Performs other related duties as required by management

Participates with the development team and stakeholders to plan new features and provide best estimates allowing for team to optimize outcomes that provide the most value to the customer and the organization

Breaks down features into manageable stories to allow for easier coding, reviewing, testing and approval

Participates in retrospectives to gain knowledge and learning with the purpose to become a more effective team member and to build better teams and deliver continuing higher quality products

Works independently with general supervision.

May influence others within the job area through explanation of facts, policies and practices.

Works to achieve operational targets within job area with direct impact on department results.

Works to achieve operational targets within job area with direct impact on department results. Sets objectives for own job area to meet the objectives or goals of projects and assignments.

Communicates with contacts typically within the department on matters that involve obtaining or providing information requiring some explanation

Are you based in Pretoria and are seeking a change of environment, then apply today

Reference Number for this position is SJ51738. This is a permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company salary of R900k PA negotiable on experience and ability.

e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency with a wide range of positions available. We offer our technical skilled candidates’ options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the top companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals! [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

ios

