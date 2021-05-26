Java Developer

Experience and Qualifications

  • Minimum of 4 to 6 years of relevant coding & development experience
  • Short term insurance experience
  • IT related degree/diploma (BSc or B.Com, BSc (Hons) Computer Science, B.Tech)
  • JAVA v6-8
  • JEE v5 -7
  • Familiarity with JEE application servers (Wildfly, Payara, Glassfish, etc.)
  • JPA (Hibernate/Eclipselink)
  • Maven
  • Experience in Web Services and IBM WebSphere Application Server will be advantageous

Additional Information

  • Self-driven
  • Independent
  • Take ownership & accountability
  • Energy & drive
  • Can work on own
  • Automated Unit Testing – Basic knowledge of automated tests in terms of purpose, specifications and application

Desired Skills:

  • Development
  • Java
  • JEE

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position