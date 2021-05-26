Java Developer

Experience and Qualifications
- Minimum of 4 to 6 years of relevant coding & development experience
- Short term insurance experience
- IT related degree/diploma (BSc or B.Com, BSc (Hons) Computer Science, B.Tech)
- JAVA v6-8
- JEE v5 -7
- Familiarity with JEE application servers (Wildfly, Payara, Glassfish, etc.)
- JPA (Hibernate/Eclipselink)
- Maven
- Experience in Web Services and IBM WebSphere Application Server will be advantageous
Additional Information
- Self-driven
- Independent
- Take ownership & accountability
- Energy & drive
- Can work on own
- Automated Unit Testing – Basic knowledge of automated tests in terms of purpose, specifications and application
Desired Skills:
- Development
- Java
- JEE
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree