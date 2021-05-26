Junior Brand and Marketing Manager at Ntice Search

My client, an established manufacturing company, is looking for a Junior Brand and Marketing Manager to maintain the company’s image through the implementation of marketing initiatives and to ensure that the brand remains recognisable, up to date and exciting to customers.Duties:

Carry out market research to keep up to date with customer trends and predict future trends

Developing strategies and managing marketing campaigns across print and online platforms, ensuring products and services meet customer expectations and build creditability of brands

Analysing the success of marketing campaigns and creating reports

Supervising advertisements, product designs and other forms of marketing to maintain consistency in branding

Meet with clients and working with colleagues across all departments

Organising events, product launches, photo shoots

Represent the company in a professional, enthusiastic and positive manner

Ensure an efficient running process to ensure the best possible output

Provide a safe working environment, adhering to health and safety procedures and ensuring they are understood and practiced

Ensuring proper communication and feedback is given to Reporting managers

Highlight any possible constraint areas and potential pit falls

Providing timeous feedback on breakdowns and system errors

Create best practices in Lean Manufacturing, policies and processes

Provide Daily & Weekly reports on departmental Efficiencies, Productivity and Overall Resource Effectiveness

Any other reasonable and related tasks that management might request

Managing of branding and marketing budgets

Develop and maintain strong relationships internally and externally to ensure optimal performance

Liaise with Production managers from time to time

Requirements:

Relevant Degree or qualification

2-5 years’ experience

Attention to detail and analytical skill

Understanding of trends and ability to respond to customers

Ability to manage and allocate budgets

Experience with and an understanding of market research

Time and project management skills, ability to work on multiple projects at the same time

Ability to think strategically and come up with campaigns

Creative thinking

Product packaging and retail knowledge

