Junior Brand and Marketing Manager at Ntice Search

My client, an established manufacturing company, is looking for a Junior Brand and Marketing Manager to maintain the company’s image through the implementation of marketing initiatives and to ensure that the brand remains recognisable, up to date and exciting to customers.Duties:
- Carry out market research to keep up to date with customer trends and predict future trends
- Developing strategies and managing marketing campaigns across print and online platforms, ensuring products and services meet customer expectations and build creditability of brands
- Analysing the success of marketing campaigns and creating reports
- Supervising advertisements, product designs and other forms of marketing to maintain consistency in branding
- Meet with clients and working with colleagues across all departments
- Organising events, product launches, photo shoots
- Represent the company in a professional, enthusiastic and positive manner
- Ensure an efficient running process to ensure the best possible output
- Provide a safe working environment, adhering to health and safety procedures and ensuring they are understood and practiced
- Ensuring proper communication and feedback is given to Reporting managers
- Highlight any possible constraint areas and potential pit falls
- Providing timeous feedback on breakdowns and system errors
- Create best practices in Lean Manufacturing, policies and processes
- Provide Daily & Weekly reports on departmental Efficiencies, Productivity and Overall Resource Effectiveness
- Any other reasonable and related tasks that management might request
- Managing of branding and marketing budgets
- Develop and maintain strong relationships internally and externally to ensure optimal performance
- Liaise with Production managers from time to time
Requirements:
- Relevant Degree or qualification
- 2-5 years’ experience
- Attention to detail and analytical skill
- Understanding of trends and ability to respond to customers
- Ability to manage and allocate budgets
- Experience with and an understanding of market research
- Time and project management skills, ability to work on multiple projects at the same time
- Ability to think strategically and come up with campaigns
- Creative thinking
- Product packaging and retail knowledge